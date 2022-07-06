Wild Alabama events happening in July

Wild Alabama has another full calendar this month and is offering several family friendly hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest through July 30.
“Whether you want to learn more about these amazing forests through a guided hike, or give back by volunteering at a workday, we have a little something for everyone,” Wild Alabama said.
This weekend, Wild Alabama will host Kinlock Cleanup at Kinlock Falls in the Bankhead on Friday, and on Saturday, Wild Alabama staff will lead a hike to Kinlock Shelter.
On Friday, registered volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. for roadside pickup near the Falls, Wild Alabama said. Participants should pack lunch, plenty of drinking water, and swim wear.
“You will want water shoes as there is sometimes broken glass on the ground,” Wild Alabama said.
Registrants should email Lindsay@wildal.org to sign up. Participating children must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years or older.
On Saturday, Wild Alabama will lead a “Features of Value” hike in the Sipsey Wilderness.
“This will be a relatively shorter hike to a few unique and valuable locations in the forest,” Wild Alabama said. “Some are historical and deal with early settlers to the area, and others are literally natural occurrences that shaped the land in interesting ways. We will hike and discover several of these cool characteristics in the Bankhead and Sipsey.”
Hikers should pack plenty of drinking water, a sack lunch and wear comfortable hiking shoes. More information will be provided upon registration. Participants may sign up by emailing Lindsay@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesdays
Wild Alabama continues its Wild Wednesday hike for children and families each week in July. On Wednesday, July 13, Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead hikers to Low Water Bridge on the Sipsey Fork.
Wild Wednesday hikes begin at 9:30 a.m. each week and are expected to last until about 2 p.m. Hikes are typically about two miles roundtrip.
All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group.
More July events
Wild Alabama lists Wild Wednesday hikes, volunteer opportunities and other outdoor excursions on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
