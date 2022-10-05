Right in the middle of a crazy, busy life – cancer comes calling

We’ve all had those days, when we are so busy we don’t know if we are coming or going, chasing one thing and another pops up, add to those responsibilities that you are homeschooling two children, one a teenager, the other a pre-teen, plus you are a real estate agent and a designer. If that’s not enough, you have family coming in town, planning to celebrate the birthday of your deceased mother.
Sarita Harp-Gillespie is all of that, and more, with a dozen irons in the fire on almost every given day. She’d started home-schooling since COVID and it’s been a good thing for all of them. Her oldest daughter, Caroline, 15, is a barrel racer, so Sarita is a rodeo mom, and loves every minute of it, but it does involve a lot of travel. Sometimes they travel anywhere from five to 350 miles to attend rodeos, so home schooling freed up some of her time since they can study en route to the next event.
Her son, Harper, 12, loves all things outdoors, so he keeps her spirits up and seems to always be able to make her laugh, even when she doesn’t feel like it.
She had plans to join family for a celebration of life the next day for her deceased mother, who died at the age of 47, of bone cancer which spread to her lungs when Sarita was only 10. Caroline had a Rodeo Queen dinner in Limestone County following the celebration. Because her life is so hectic, and she could feel the effects of it weighting her down a little bit, she decided to get a deep tissue massage on Thursday. The following day, Friday, she felt as if she might be coming down with the flu. She was lying down, trying to get comfortable, when in shifting her body she felt a lump in her breast.
“I just knew what it was,” she said stoically. “I’d had a cyst previously but this was different.” She described the cyst as feeling like a grape, while this one felt like an oddly shaped, lumpy rock. She didn’t share the news with anyone with the exception of one friend, a nurse. She made an appointment for the following Monday with her family doctor, who scheduled Sarita for a mammogram on Thursday.
Her initial self-diagnosis turned out to be correct. The mammogram came back positive. The type of cancer she had was both invasive and aggressive. The awful sounding name for this particular type of cancer was Invasive Ductal Carcinoma ER & PR Positive.
She made an appointment with a general surgeon, who saw her the following Monday. Had it only been a week? Things were moving so fast…
On Wednesday of the same week she had a biopsy. “I’m going to shoot straight with you,” he told her, “I hope the lab proves me wrong, but I see this a lot, I believe it’s cancer.”
If you or a close member of your family have never experienced this, then you are blessed. To actually hear those words are some of the most mind numbing sentences you will ever hear. Some people tune out everything after that and it has to be explained to them again later.
“The word ‘aggressive’ didn’t crush me the way you’d think it would,” said Sarita. “By that point I’d studied enough to know that we play such a vital role in our personal health.”
Sarita only knew that she didn’t want to rush into anything, yet she well knew the urgency of it. She began to do some research of her own. She read and studied all of the alternative treatments she could find, knowing that this was probably the most important decision she would ever make.
After looking into several alternatives she decided to go to Mexico, where there were advanced treatments going on for the disease that is now estimated to strike one out of every eight women. Five weeks after being diagnosed she was in the air, headed to Cancun, where the facility, HOPE 4 CANCER is located. “I’d even spoken to the founder of the clinic,” she explained. “I wanted to know everything I could so that I would make the best decision.”
According to the American Cancer Society, as of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. There are more lost disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) by women to breast cancer globally than any other type of cancer. Mar 26, 2021
Based on current incidence rates, 12.9% of women born in the United States today will develop breast cancer at some time during their lives.
About 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year are ages 45 or older, and about 43% are ages 65 or above. Consider this: In women ages 40 to 50, there is a one in 69 risk of developing breast cancer. From ages 50 to 60, that risk increases to one in 43. In the 60 to 70 age group, the risk is one in 29.
Breast cancer is a relatively common type of cancer. In fact, it is the most common cancer worldwide and the most common cancer diagnosed in the US. Currently nearly 4 million women in the US alone are diagnosed with breast cancer.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2022 are:
•About 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
•About 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.
•About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.
Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women. The median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62. This means half of the women who developed breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger when they are diagnosed. A very small number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45.
Sarita is 43.
Overall, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease.
Sarita has always taken care of herself, working out at the gym or running, swimming and eating a healthy diet. She began to do all of these things even more faithfully, as if her life depended on it…
“I’ve always been interested in herbs, so I did a lot of research on those, plus I make it a point to eat clean,” she said.
In Mexico she received thirteen different treatments. “This went on from eight o’clock in the morning until three in the afternoon,” she said. She didn’t have to worry about anything other than herself for a change - her children were safe at home with their father, Mark, who took good care of them during her absence. “I don’t think they had to cook a single meal,” she laughed. “People were so kind and helped so much!”
Her sister, niece and a friend took turns staying with her in Mexico. It might have almost seemed like a vacation, if not for the truth which was waiting for her each morning when she woke up… “I was exhausted most days, yet at the same time I felt great!” she said enthusiastically.
Back home friends and family were busy organizing and holding fundraisers for her. The treatments would eventually total over $43,000. They were held all over Lawrence County, in Hatton, and Morgan County, as well. Even the nutrition center in Hatton, Martin Arena and The Barber Shop had fundraisers to help defray the cost.
She was there for three weeks. When she returned home she went to UAB for a scheduled test. By this time two months had passed since she was diagnosed.
When the results from the MRI came back they were anything but what she wanted to hear. The tumors had grown. “They described the size as the difference between a nickel and a quarter,” she explained.
At that point there was another decision to make. Surgery or no surgery? “I had no peace at all about surgery in Birmingham, so I went back to Huntsville,” she said. The surgery was scheduled for June 29, 2022.
She made it a point to stay positive. She surrounded herself with people who were positive, also. Her mom, so long ago, had advised her to keep a journal, which she had faithfully done all of those years. Now she shared her thoughts and feelings with friends and strangers alike on social media. She was rewarded with more positive feedback, many prayers and stories filled with hope.
Even with all of that positivity, she admits to having a little breakdown about once a month, but everything she does, exercis ing and eating healthy foods, helps to avoid depression and keeps her mind set on the goal of getting well. The holistic approach fits well with her lifestyle, She loves to explore new ways to make healthy dishes and her family is very supportive.
She had a double mastectomy on June 29. In addition to both breasts, they removed eleven lymph nodes on one side - eight of them were cancerous. One was removed from the opposite side, it wasn’t cancerous. The doctors determined that she was now in Stage 3, Grade 3.
But by the end of the following week, 12 days, she was working out in the gym, “It kept me from going stir-crazy,” she laughed.
The hard part was yet to come…
Chemo was what her team recommended. The type of cancer she had indicated that the best medicine to treat it with was what is referred to in the medical profession as the ‘Red Devil’. It sounds ominous, and it is… Sarita was on it for eight weeks, finishing up just as she was interviewing for this article last week. “Now I’ll start on a medicine called Taxol, which is also chemo,” she said.
Her medical team recommended that she also take radiation treatments. “That scares me,” she admitted, even after being so brave about the rest of her odyssey with cancer. “I’m still undecided at this point if I’ll take it.”
What she will do is to continue to eat clean, keep studying holistic methods, and stay on a vegan diet, making sure not to incorporate any processed meats and other foods and no sugar. “The hardest part for me was giving up cheese, “she confides. “I love cheese!”
To anyone going through the initial stages of receiving a diagnosis of cancer, Sarita says this, “I would advise anyone to go to Mexico, they focus so much more there on mental, emotional and spiritual health, in addition to working on the cancer. They don’t focus on all of that so much here in the States,” she said frankly. “People need to incorporate all of these into a long-term plan.”
She continues to juice, and recommends going on a juice diet for a few days occasionally. She mixes up healthy drinks that contain a variety of fresh, organic fruits and vegetables such as carrots, beets, lemons, apples and celery. “I’ve felt 10 years younger since I’ve been eating like this,” she said.
Sarita even advised using clean cosmetics like lotions and shampoos, conditioners and creams that we commonly use on our bodies. Her niece, Hannah, shaved Sarita’s head on Labor Day to prevent losing her hair in chunks after chemo, but it’s growing back now, which makes her feel better.
In addition she walks/jogs three miles a day, five days per week, and was swimming about that much until the weather turned colder. At this point she continues to feel really good and is determined to keep on pushing herself to be better and better.
But perhaps equally as important as what we put in our bodies is who we surround ourselves with. “I am positive naturally, but I need all of the people around me to be that way as well,” she said.
Lastly, she advises that a person just starting their journey with this disease to take some time to find out everything they can about what is going on in their body in order to make the best decision possible.
Alternative treatments have advanced exponentially over the course of the past 10 years. New medicines are always being explored. Many of them come from the Amazon, the rainforest, which is disappearing faster than once expected. New scientific developments also come from laboratories all over the world. It is vital that this research continue, that people take a part in their own treatments and do what they think best for them. Doctors can do only so much, it is imperative that cancer patients have a positive attitude and that they stay on top of the latest treatments. Ask questions, don’t be afraid to tell your medical team what your concerns and fears are, they are there for you, not the other way around.
If you have any questions about the path Sarita Harp-Gillespie has chosen she welcomes questions on her Instagram page, ajourney_to freedom (there is an underscore between journey _ and to freedom.)
At this time there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
Visit the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics Center for more key statistics and information.
Statistics gathered from the American Cancer Society’s webpage.
