Right in the middle of a crazy, busy life – cancer comes calling

This picture of Sarita Harp-Gillespie was taken the day of her diagnosis. As beautiful then as she is now, but what a journey in between!

We’ve all had those days, when we are so busy we don’t know if we are coming or going, chasing one thing and another pops up, add to those responsibilities that you are homeschooling two children, one a teenager, the other a pre-teen, plus you are a real estate agent and a designer. If that’s not enough, you have family coming in town, planning to celebrate the birthday of your deceased mother.

Sarita Harp-Gillespie is all of that, and more, with a dozen irons in the fire on almost every given day. She’d started home-schooling since COVID and it’s been a good thing for all of them. Her oldest daughter, Caroline, 15, is a barrel racer, so Sarita is a rodeo mom, and loves every minute of it, but it does involve a lot of travel. Sometimes they travel anywhere from five to 350 miles to attend rodeos, so home schooling freed up some of her time since they can study en route to the next event.

