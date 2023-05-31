Power of Produce (POP) Bucks at Lawrence County Farmers Market

Farmers Markets are one way to introduce people to healthy, locally grown food. Youth (1 to 18 years old) visiting the Lawrence County Farmers Market on specific days will have an opportunity to pick up POP bucks to spend at the Market, along with the opportunity to make their own shopping decisions. POP is an acronym for Power of Produce. Jennifer Palmer, SNAP-ED Educator, is coordinating the program through the Lawrence County Farmers Market, under the direction of Market Manager Dual Borden. Jennifer Palmer will be at the Lawrence County Farmers Market on Thursdays from 2-4 with a limit of 10 Power of Produce Bucks per date! The following are the dates Palmer will be at the Market June 1, 8, 22, July 6, 20, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs. If you have questions about the POP program contact Jennifer Palmer at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 or stop by the Office at AG Center, 13075 AL Hwy. 157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650.
