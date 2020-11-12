By Caleb Suggs
Sports Editor
The family of Marcie Simpson will be holding a memorial service for Simpson that will be held on November 28.
The announcement was made at the Moulton City Council work session Monday night.
Simpson was a former employee of the City of Moulton that worked for the water department.
The service will take place from 12-2 on November 28 and will be held at the Moulton Recreational Center.
The rest of the city work session didn’t feature much on the agenda.
Allstate Insurance was present to give a presentation to encourage the city to come on board with them and their wellness benefits program for employees.
The council discussed the need to increase sewer rates in order to maintain infrastructure and help with grants and bond issues.
They also discussed the need to repair a pumping station at Wren, which would be a cost of $6,410.87.
Both items will likely be discussed and voted on at the next council meeting, which will take place on November 16 at 5 p.m.
The council did receive good news that insurance reimbursed the city for damage done to the golf course during a recent lightning storm. Insurance reimbursed $6,127.59, meaning the city only had to pay the $1,000.00 deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.