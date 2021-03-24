Construction begins this week for two Courtland bridges

A portion of Jefferson Street in Courtland was closed this week as construction on the town’s bridge project began Monday, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
Peebles said roadblocks were placed along Jefferson Street from just west of Mason’s Accounting & Tax Services to just east of the Shackleford Road intersection, blocking off two bridges that cross over Big Nance Creek. She said the project should take about eight months to complete as long as weather delays or other issues do not arise.
The existing relief bridge and the main bridge, both scheduled for replacement, were built in the 1920s and are considered structurally deficient, according to Peebles. New bridges being constructed by Miller & Miller Inc., a general contractor based in Huntsville, and Engineering Design Technologies firm of Birmingham, will have a 3-ton weight limit.
“This project has been a long time coming,” Peebles said. “The existing bridges built have been under a tonnage restriction for several years. With the new bridges, we will be able to lift the restriction for school buses, fire trucks and 18-wheelers.”
The $2.3 million project was let by the Alabama Department of Transportation last fall after the town of Courtland received a $1.67 million grant to kickstart the project. A $1.19 million loan and insurance agreement for the projects was signed shortly after Peebles took office in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.