Colby Crowder of Danville was among the generations of JSU Marching Southerners presented the prestigious Sudler Trophy from the John Phillip Sousa Foundation during halftime of the final Gamecock home football game of the season on Nov. 12. Crowder is in the Bb Clarinet section of the band.

Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the Sudler Trophy is the band equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy. JSU is the smallest university ever to win the trophy since the awards program was created 40 years ago.

