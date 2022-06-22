Sheffield man arrested for public intoxication, robbery in Moulton

A Sheffield man was arrested on robbery and public intoxication charges in Moulton last week after an incident at a service station on Alabama 157, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Officer Adam Lentz responded to a call concerning a possible drunk driver at a Marathon station in Moulton, where he found William Darnell Lark standing near the store entrance, according to the report.
Lark, 28 of Frost Circle, appeared to be impaired and walked away from Lentz after the officer attempted to speak with him, the report said.
Lentz was informed by the store owner that Lark had attempted to forcefully take money from him while inside the store. Lentz attempted to stop Lark, who pulled away and began running towards his vehicle, according to the report.
“Officer Lentz was able to grab him and force him to the ground where a struggle ensued,” the report states. “The store owner, Buster Shelton, ran outside and helped Officer Lentz to gain control of the suspect.”
The report said three other citizens stopped to help after Lark continued to resist other responding officers’ attempts to place him in the patrol car.
Lark was charged with robbery, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and first-degree attempted theft. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without further incident and later released on $11,500 bond.
“The Moulton Police Department would like to thank Mr. Shelton and the three citizens that stopped to help Officer Lentz,” the Moulton Police report states. “Sometimes our back-up is several minutes away or on another priority call. It’s good to know that there are citizens that will not hesitate to provide help when it is needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.