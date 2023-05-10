A town hall meeting was hosted at Bethlehem PB Baptist Church in Hillsboro Thursday, May 4 for District One residents. The event was hosted by Commissioner Amard Martin and board of education member Delandrion Woods. 

County and school officials participated in the public meeting. County Administrator Heather Rose, school safety coordinator Stacy Rose, engineer Winston Sitton, coroner Scott Norwood discussed their roles within the community and answered questions from attendees regarding county affairs. Principals Anthony Inman and Gaylon Parker, from Hatton and East Lawrence high schools, respectively, also attended to discuss their schools and their students’ transition from R.A. Hubbard.  

