A town hall meeting was hosted at Bethlehem PB Baptist Church in Hillsboro Thursday, May 4 for District One residents. The event was hosted by Commissioner Amard Martin and board of education member Delandrion Woods.
County and school officials participated in the public meeting. County Administrator Heather Rose, school safety coordinator Stacy Rose, engineer Winston Sitton, coroner Scott Norwood discussed their roles within the community and answered questions from attendees regarding county affairs. Principals Anthony Inman and Gaylon Parker, from Hatton and East Lawrence high schools, respectively, also attended to discuss their schools and their students’ transition from R.A. Hubbard.
“We want to be transparent with the citizens,” said Martin. “We want to let them know that we’re trying to do our best to try to bring industries, better our schools, and just to be a better district – to bring the citizens together.
“A lot of division is going on. We’re just trying to bridge those gaps. We’ve got to reach out to our senators and representatives to get them involved to try to get some money to try to fix our roads, our infrastructure. The main thing is the majority of the questions were to the county commission: the courthouse and the roads. We’ve got to do better than what we’re doing.”
Woods echoed Martin’s comments, emphasizing their responsibility to the voters they represent.
“We did it to keep our constituents informed,” said Woods. “We want to create a space outside of our monthly meetings to be able to speak with our community members and leaders.
“I think it’s best in leadership when you continue to serve – to make yourself available to the people that you’re serving. So we want to keep that same energy and tenacity as we hold our offices.”
Most of the citizens’ questions focused on roads and ditches.
“I just want you all to know, I’ve had a problem for 25 years,” said Lucy Cohen. “What do we have in mind for County Road 383?”
Sitton said 383 is set to be worked on this year.
“We will actually be chip-sealing the entire road,” said Sitton. “You’re actually on the list to have a new surface treatment put on it this year.
Sitton also responded to Cohen’s concern about flooding ditches along the road; however he said there’s no easy solution.
“One of the issues we have over there is the ditches have nowhere to drain,” Sitton explained. “It is extremely flat in the area, so that’s the problem we have in ditching in some areas.
“What that whole section there needs is really a bridge.”
Cohen also mentioned the flooding issues that plague County Road 438.
“We’ve had water there for 25 years,” said Cohen. “That’s called the little town of Fish Pond. And Fish Pond, the people that live on that end, when it rains they’ve got to go around and go to Mallard Creek and then come in.”
Sitton said most of the flooding is caused by drainage in federal and state controlled drainways.
“The county does not have authority over drainways,” said Sitton. “What we really need is a funding mechanism and a program that would fund [and] allow the county to be able to do those things, or some government entity.”
Another resident, Pam Young asked about additional funds for the district.
“I have so many phone numbers,” said Young. “I have called and called. Everybody says the same thing: ‘We don’t have any money.’
“When I read [in] different places that we’re getting money, the thing is we don’t get it in our area like we should.”
District One received a heavy investment last year with multiple projects, including the County Road 434 realignment.
“That was over a $1 million project,” said Sitton. “Towards the landfill we spent $100,000 redoing that road… to try to make it safer. [County Road] 389, next to the gin, got asphalt – that’s one of the few places that got asphalt.
“For the last couple years, y’all got more than any other district.”
Although District One received a large allotment of the road funds, Sitton said his job doesn’t divide the county into districts.
“My job, as in state law, is to repair the roads and maintain them in a way that ignores district beats… I put the money where it is needed. I do not favor people.”
The old courthouse renovation was also asked about.
“I heard there was about [$10 million] to remodel the old courthouse,” said Clifford Bank. “So where’d that money come from?”
“The commission has pledged $4 million of the ARPA money… to the renovation of that courthouse,” said Rose, “and also $1 million from our SSUT money… Basically, that is money we get on purchases made from Amazon.
“Our current bonds on our jail and the new courthouse that was built in Moulton, we’re looking at refinancing those bonds to get a lower interest rate, and the commission voted to get $5 million off the refinancing of those bonds.”
