Each year the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to honor and recognize an outstanding member of the community who makes a difference in Lawrence County in their day-to-day lives.
The Chamber is now taking nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year award. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
“The Citizen of the Year Award is more than just a title, an annual thing we do, or another routine award given to the most popular person in town. This award recognizes the epitome of a great citizen,” Johnston said. “Eli Praiser was once quoted, ‘to be a good citizen it is important to be able to put yourself in other people’s shoes and see the big picture. If everything you see is rooted in your own identity, that becomes difficult or impossible.’”
“This is who we are looking for,” Johnston said, “someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and county. A standout citizen – selfless, resilient, and servant focused. This award is a statement of pride and gratefulness to those special individuals who make all of ours easier to live, more enjoyable and memorable for years to come.”
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber Office located 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Suite 4 in Moulton, or downloaded from the front page of the Lawrence County Chamber website: www.lawrencealabama.com. Nominations must be turned in by the Jan. 8 deadline to be considered for the award.
The Lawrence County Citizen of the Year is normally honored at the Chamber’s annual year-end banquet; however, the banquet will not be held in person this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Chamber will honor the winner and runners up this year via a live Zoom Virtual Banquet, which will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. A Zoom link and instructions will be provided closer to date, Johnston said. The winners will also be announced in The Moulton Advertiser and the LC Chamber My Chamber, My Community® Newsletter.
The chosen Citizen of the Year award recipient and runners up will be honored, and the chosen Citizen of the Year will serve as grand marshal for the 2021 Christmas Parade.
A nominee should be a living resident of Lawrence County who has consistently demonstrated excellence in a professional leadership role within the community, made or is making significant contributions to the welfare of the community, and has given freely of their time, energy and resources to contribute to positive growth, stability and the overall betterment of the community.
Johnston stated that one of his favorite quotes was: ‘We have this day and the rest of our lives, however long that may be, to make a difference, change our behavior, take action, and do the things we’ve always dreamed of,’ by Scott Allan, Do It Scared. Johnston stated, “This has to be our mantra, our creed, our daily purpose. We ask you our community to honor that special individual who has made a difference in many lives, taken action when needed, and helped bring many dreams into reality.”
