Moulton approves adjusted insurance plan

The Moulton City Council unanimously approved a proposal to adjust the city’s insurance plan for employees. While the same plan will remain in place, the rates will be changed so city employees pay considerably less for spouse, child, and family insurance. The approval results from months of research by employees, led by the city police department.
“I really, really want to express my gratitude to the council and the mayor for moving forward on this,” said Chief Craig Knight. “It will be very helpful to a lot of families in our city.
“A couple other guys in my department – and even some of their spouses – we’ve done some digging and looked for information from other agencies and reached out to other people, and it’s just something that I’ve really wanted to happen for a while.”
The insurance plan was brought up last September to the city council. Since then, employees have examined several options to find a better plan for city employees. Ultimately they realized that the plan was not the problem. It had good coverage, and other cities didn’t have any significantly better. The problem was the rates.
City police officers have been present at the past three meetings as Knight presented amended plans that increased the percentage paid by the city for spouse and family coverage.
Monday, he presented a plan for the city to cover $510.08 (the amount for employee-only coverage) for every employee. In addition, the city would cover 75 percent of additional spouse, child, or family coverage.
Under the adjusted plan, employees will pay zero per month for employee-only coverage, $127.52 for spouse, $108.38 for children, and $235.89 for family.
The approved plan will significantly lessen insurance costs for employees with families. Without an adjustment, employees would have to pay $508.77 a month for family coverage.
Due to the adjustment, the city’s monthly insurance payment will increase approximately $8,000.
At the Monday, May 8 work session, Knight presented a proposal that would have the city cover $510.08 for every employee, plus 65 percent for additional coverage.
Knight credited city clerk Deroma Pepper for helping the employees devise the adjusted plan.
“With everything we’ve looked at,” said Knight, “we’ve determined that Deroma has come up with a great plan for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.