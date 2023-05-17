Moulton approves adjusted insurance plan

Knight

The Moulton City Council unanimously approved a proposal to adjust the city’s insurance plan for employees. While the same plan will remain in place, the rates will be changed so city employees pay considerably less for spouse, child, and family insurance. The approval results from months of research by employees, led by the city police department.

“I really, really want to express my gratitude to the council and the mayor for moving forward on this,” said Chief Craig Knight. “It will be very helpful to a lot of families in our city.

