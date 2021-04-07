The Second Annual Fishing for FAM Bass Tournament, hosted by Mady Kelsoe of Moulton, is set for May 22 at Ingall’s Harbor in Decatur.
As Mady Kelsoe, 14, fights her fifth battle with neuroblastoma, she continues to raise funds for FAM, also known by the name Fighting All Monsters. Kelsoe is a member of FAM, a non-profit dedicated to supporting families with children facing life-threatening challenges.
To become a sponsor for the Fishing for FAM event, or to donate, visit Madys 2nd Annual Bass Tournament Sponsors on Facebook.
Entry for the Bass Tournament is $110 per boat, $10 of which will go towards prize money for the Big Large Mouth winner and the Big Small Mouth winner.
In-person registration will begin at 4 a.m. and the tournament will begin at safe light the morning of the event. Weigh-in is scheduled for 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Ashley Kelsoe at 256-303-2257, or email ashley@joinourfam.org.
