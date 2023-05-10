Local resident, Jada Green, receives national honor

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced student Jada Green, from Town Creek, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Jada has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Jada is now a member of a unique community of scholars, a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Jada build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way - from high school to college to career - NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Jada Green is a 2023 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. She has been awarded the Owen Tinkham Memorial Scholarship and the Work-Based Learning Student of the Year Scholarship sponsored by McDonald’s. Jada plans to pursue a career in Engineering Graphics.
