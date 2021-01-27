A Moulton man and woman were arrested on drug and manufacturing charges after Lawrence County Sheriff's investigators acted on a search warrant at a County Road 460 residence where a drug lab was found last week.
"The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation based on complaints from the community," a report from the Sheriff’s Office states. "Investigators seized a synthetic marijuana 'spice' manufacturing lab along with 27 grams of 'ICE' methamphetamine, suboxone and an assortment of pills."
Shamon G. Stutts and Talisha Chambers McCann are charged with first degree manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of meth/ICE with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff's Office said the Moulton Police Department assisted in making the arrests.
"Sheriff Max Sanders would like to thank those citizens that come forward with their concerns and tips," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said. "It is a community effort to create an environment where this activity of manufacturing and selling drugs is neither condoned or tolerated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.