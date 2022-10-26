You saw what?

Ever saw a little white light, softer than a glare, and moving around in places where they wouldn’t have been caused by a passing car or a streetlight? If you have, you are one of the millions of people who report these sightings every year. Many of them go unreported.
We aren’t talking about flying saucers, nothing like anything so technical. These can be almost anywhere, in the daytime or at night, in a closet, in a dark backyard with no moon to speak of, in your den, almost anywhere.
They are referred to as orbs, and no one really knows what they are. Experiment for yourself. Go into a dark closet, close the door and take some pictures with your cell phone. If you have some orbs on the screen, you automatically realize that there was nothing there to have caused a glare, so you can rule out that rationalization real quick. Now, check to see if there are any figures or shapes inside the orbs. Sometimes, there will be shapes, frequently they will just look like shadows until you zoom up on them and then, occasionally, you might see figures.
Joyce Luker of Moulton has quite a collection of these oddities. The resolution isn’t as good as it should be for newsprint, but Clarice Byars got some really sharp ones. Some were made on the water, so the dust particle theory is shot out the window, besides, if it were dust, every picture would be filled with orbs!
These circles of light, some small, some large, some visible, and some seen only on film have elicited many explanations. It is said by some that they float in the air, move around and sometimes follow unsuspecting humans around the room.
But are they evidence of ghosts? Or just dust motes lit by the flash of your camera?
That all depends on who you talk to.
Some defy explanations like the dust mote theory, especially if taken on water, where there would be no dust. And if it were dust, then every picture taken would be covered in orbs!
The MESA Project describes them this way:
"Floating globes, or orbs of light, also known as “ghost lights,” have been recorded on 35mm, Polaroid, Kodak infrared, and black and white Tri-X film (Radin & Roll, 1994; Roll, Moody, & Radin, 1996; Roll & Nichols, 1999, 2000); also see Internet web sites http://www.prairieghosts.com or http://www.ghostweb.com. Both professional and amateur photographers and investigators, at some sites, have also recorded other anomalous images."
Researcher William Miller says after taking thousands of orb photos, he's heard all the guesses from people on how the orbs might show up in the pictures. He says everything from dust in the air, to dirt on the camera lens, to water vapor or dew have all been put forth as possible explanations.
Researcher Hugh Wittenbraker says he has seen orbs float over a person's head, move in straight lines and sometimes appear to follow someone around the room.
I saw one in the late ‘60s. I thought at first it was a kitten, this was with my eyes, not a camera. It skittered along the floor in a darkened room which I could see through an opened door, scooting from under a couch to the other side of my area of vision. In an hour, my friend was standing in the doorway looking at something. When I asked what it was she said, "I don’t know, it was like a ball of light that went from there to there, real fast,” she said, mystified.
“Was it fuzzy and white?” I asked.
“How did you know that?” she asked.
We watched from our original points for cars to go up and down the road outside, but never saw it again, although several cars and trucks went by going in different directions.
Blogger Bonnie Page says this, "An orb is a transparent ball of light energy that is connected to spirits. Orbs can be spotted in photos or even videos. People have written to me saying their security cameras are catching these balls of light. It’s intriguing that many people would like an explanation and a confirmation that it is something. Some are even asking if they need to be worried.”
There have been no reports of the orbs being dangerous or even really scary. Often people don't even notice them at the time, only seeing them when they go back over photos they’ve taken.
Clarice Byars first heard of these phenomena following the death of her husband, Butch. She was at the river one day when she happened to look up and see one. She took a photo and you can see it plain as day on the water’s surface. She has a whole collection of them now.
You try it for yourself. Go in a closet, making sure there is no light source, and snap a few pictures. What do you see? What’s your explanation?
