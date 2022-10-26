You saw what?

This orb was captured by Clarice Byars in a lake with nothing physical to account for its presence.

Ever saw a little white light, softer than a glare, and moving around in places where they wouldn’t have been caused by a passing car or a streetlight? If you have, you are one of the millions of people who report these sightings every year. Many of them go unreported. 

We aren’t talking about flying saucers, nothing like anything so technical. These can be almost anywhere, in the daytime or at night, in a closet, in a dark backyard with no moon to speak of, in your den, almost anywhere.

