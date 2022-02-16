Those interested in participating in Moulton’s first Mardi Gras parade next weekend have until Friday to register.
The parade, hosted by the Byler Road Project, is happening in downtown Moulton—east of the square—on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Those interested in participating should register by 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Fees are $20 for floats and towing vehicles and $10 for decorated car, motorcycle, ATV, UTV or golf cart. No four wheelers or three wheelers will be permitted.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place floats. First place will take home $100, and second and third place winners will each be awarded $50, said organizers.
Registration forms may be dropped off at Moulton Nutrition on Court Street or at The Hot Spot Restaurant on Byler Road. Proceeds from parade registration will go towards the Byler Road Project’s scholarship funds, recently set up to award an upcoming Lawrence County graduate, according to organizers.
Lineup will begin at Lawrence County High School. The parade route includes portions of College, Main and Walnut streets, Somerville Avenue and Byler Road. A map of the parade route is available on The Byler Road Project Facebook page.
The Byler Road Project is also hosting a competition for a parade king and queen. Those from a pool of nominees for the honorary titles will fundraise to earn votes. Those proceeds will also go towards the scholarship fund, organizers said.
Nominees for parade king include Billy Johnson, Mylan Mitchell, Marvin Jackson and Jim Roberts. Those nominated for parade queen include Savannah Johnson, Ashley Biser, Caren Stewart, Morgan Jones and Heather Hutto.
Votes are cast by making donations to the Byler Road Project scholarship fund. Sponsorships are also being accepted, organizers said. Those who wish to donate or secure a business sponsorship can make payments to the PayPal account via bylerroadprojectllc@outlook.com. Donors should include the name of the nominee they wish to vote for in the message portion of the payment screen.
For more information about the Byler Road Project or the Mardi Gras Parade, contact 256-522-1228, or message the group on Facebook.
