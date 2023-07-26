Investigation into illicit narcotics leads to trafficking arrest

Agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit began an investigation into the distribution of illicit narcotics within the Courtland area of Lawrence County. During this time, Yo Zarinse Jamar (Paul) Mason was developed and identified as a primary source for the distribution of illegal narcotics.
On July 20, 2023 the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit observed Mason as the occupant of a vehicle travelling along Hwy. 20, within Lawrence County. Lawrence County deputies were able to perform a traffic stop and apprehend Mason, for an active Distribution of a Controlled Substance warrant, without incident.
During this time, the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a multiple structure search warrant on the properties believed to be in relation to Mason.
A search of the properties led to agents locating a quantity of illegal substances and firearms. The located substances are as follows: More than one ounce Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Pills (250+), Hydrocodone (10mg), Oxycodone (10mg), Xanax Bars, and Marijuana.
Mason was later transported to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked in on the following charges: Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (x3), and Possession of Marijuana II.
Mason is being held in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of a $40,300.00 bond.
Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Russellville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
All subjects are presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.