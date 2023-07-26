Investigation into illicit narcotics leads to trafficking arrest

Mason

Agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit began an investigation into the distribution of illicit narcotics within the Courtland area of Lawrence County. During this time, Yo Zarinse Jamar (Paul) Mason was developed and identified as a primary source for the distribution of illegal narcotics.  

On July 20, 2023 the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit observed Mason as the occupant of a vehicle travelling along Hwy. 20, within Lawrence County. Lawrence County deputies were able to perform a traffic stop and apprehend Mason, for an active Distribution of a Controlled Substance warrant, without incident.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.