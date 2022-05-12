A two-vehicle collision near Moulton on Wednesday evening has claimed the life of a 34-year-old Trinity man.
William Sean Posey was killed when the 2019 Ford Fusion he was driving collided head-on with a 2006 Ford F-250, according to Alabama Troopers.
Posey suffered “multi-system trauma from head to toe,” according to a report from Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Norwood said Posey was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:54 p.m. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the Lawrence County 217 and Lawrence County 227 intersection.
According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.