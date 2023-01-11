New officers announced at Moulton city council

Chief Craig Knight announced the Moulton Police Department hired two new officers to the force during Monday night’s city council meeting.
The two officers, Tabitha Campbell and Larkin Heaton, will both arrive at Moulton PD after stints with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The hiring process included a series of background checks, including the applicants driving records, and conversations with the applicants’ references.
Campbell moves to Moulton after serving as an investigator in the Lawrence County CID unit. She will be the city’s first full time female officer.
“She has a lot of experience, a lot of training,” said Knight. “I think she’ll be a great asset.”
Heaton was raised in Moulton. He has been in law enforcement for a couple years, and Knight believes he’ll serve his hometown well.
“He’s a real good guy,” said Knight. “He’s always had a desire to work for his community and give back.
“I think they both bring a lot back to the table. We’re looking forward to it.”
Including the new hires, eight of Moulton’s 11 officers previously served with the sheriff’s office.
Five proposals were approved at the meeting.
Gas Superintendent Caleb Harville requested to purchase equipment included in the 2022-23 budget. The equipment will cost $12,465.00. The motion was made by Brent White and seconded by Denise Lovett. It passed unanimously.
Pre-meeting phone contact was made with council members to approve repairs to the city garbage truck. The repairs cost $21,000. They were expected to cost $30,000.
The council approved repairs to the septic system at the Golf Course Pro Shop. The repairs are estimated to cost $9,200. An additional $1,500 was approved to purchase a pump if needed. The total approved was $10,700. The motion was made by Brent White and seconded by Denise Lovett. It passed unanimously.
Chief Knight requested four two-night stays for Cpt. Russell Graham and Sgt. Casey Baker. The officers will take part in Certified Investigator Training in January, February, March, and April. The motion was made by Brent White and seconded by Denise Lovett. It passed unanimously.
Water Superintendent Jay Johnson requested approximately $14,000 to winterize the pit at the town’s water tank. The pit will be sandblasted and insulated. The repairs will be paid from the city’s Covid fund. The motion was made by Brent White and seconded by Joyce Jeffreys. It passed unanimously.
Prior to adjournment, Mayor Roger Weatherwax announced Jessica Junker, Managing Partner of the Core Distinction Group, would arrive in town Tuesday, Jan. 10, to conduct a hotel viability survey. The survey will determine if Moulton can support a new hotel.
