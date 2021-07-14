Hatton student glad to volunteer for local farm to school project

Hatton Elementary student Jackson Knighten poses with a butternut squash sprout he planted after volunteering for a project sponsored by the Lawrence County School System, the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and the Lawrence County Extension Office.
Knighten’s mom Holly said she is proud of the interest he has shown in sharing his harvest with county schools this fall.
Organizers are still seeking volunteers for the Butternut Squash Project to grow the produce from seed. Organizing partners said it takes about 100 days from seed planting to harvest the butternut squash. In order to have crops ready for Native Indian Heritage month in November, organizers said the squash should be planted in mid-July. Donated produce will be offered to children in the Lawrence County school system with help from the North Alabama Food Bank and the Echota Blue Clan.
For more information concerning the project or to volunteer as a participant, contact Oakville Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican by emailing amulican@lawrenceal.org, or by calling the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center at 256-905-2499.
