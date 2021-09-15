Lawrence County Farmers Federation attends state Farm & Land Expo

Several Lawrence County Farmers Federation members attended the Alabama Farmers Federation annual Farm & Land Expo last month, which also included a Family Farm Fun Day event this year, according to organizers.
Young Farmer’s Committee Chairman Austin Blankenship said members who participated in the state event enjoyed fresh produce, artisan crafts, and live music in the festival-like event that also featured farm animal petting zoo and an antique tractor show.
According to organizers, the event marked the 100th anniversary of the Alabama Farm Federation.
“Our intent was to reach members and the public about the historical importance of the Farmers Federation and to elevate awareness and significance of farm families in our state,” Brian Hardin stated in local reports as the event also kicks off the harvest season in north Alabama.
“(The event) also provided a way for the public to interact with some of the great farmers in Alabama,” Hardin said. “Celebrating our farmers’ role in providing food, fiber and beauty to our environment is something that unifies everyone. To see the smiles and experience the excitement with people who are not familiar with agriculture was rewarding.”
The Federation’s annual Farm & Land Expo, which followed the Family Farm Fun Day, featured farm equipment, agricultural lending, wildlife management and historical information about the organization.
The event held in conjunction with Family Farm Fun Day was held in Montgomery from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8.
