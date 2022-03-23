Moulton City Council members hope a new agreement with the Lawrence County Animal Shelter will improve animal control inside city limits.
In a regular meeting on Monday, council members approved 5-0 a month-by-month contract with the Lawrence County Commission. According to the agreement, Moulton will pay $821 per month, or $9,855 annually, to help fund an additional part-time animal control officer for the shelter.
The contract can be dissolved at any time by either party with a minimum 30-day notice, according to District 3 County Commissioner Kyle Pankey.
Pankey said the county’s animal shelter currently employees a single officer, Tomey Warren.
“We are stretched to the limit,” Pankey said. “(Warren) works seven days a week feeding the animals at the shelter and working as our only full-time animal control officer. If he’s sick or has an emergency, we’re up a creek. He works holidays, Christmas—the animals have to be fed.”
According to state laws, the county is responsible for providing a shelter or facility for captured animals and strays. The shelter is not required to provide animal control services to the cities, Pankey said.Briefs
He said the agreement between Moulton and the County Animal Shelter ensure an exchange of funds for services inside the city limits. Funds paid for those services will employ an on-call officer to work part-time, according to Pankey.
District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee said she has had trouble in the past contacting the animal shelter about an unrestrained dog in her neighborhood.
“I’ve called and said this dog does not have a leash, he’s aggressive. I called (the shelter) first,” Lee said. “You all told me to call the city, so my question is, will that stop if you are able to hire a part-time person?”
Pankey said, “yes,” if the city is going to participate in the agreement, the shelter will be responsible for handling animal control calls inside the city limits.
He said letters requesting participation from other municipalities inside the county were sent to Courtland, North Courtland, Town Creek and Hillsboro as well. According to the agreements, the County Commission is requesting $3 per capita from each municipality. The animal control fee was derived using 2020 Census numbers, he added.
Pankey said the commission is requesting an annual fee of $1,758 from Courtland, $1,866 from North Courtland, $3,087 from Town Creek, and an annual fee of $1,557 from Hillsboro.
“We’re not forcing each municipality to participate, but if they don’t, we do not have to provide our services inside city limits,” Pankey said.
In a Courtland Town Council meeting last week, the council voted against implementing the contract.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the town has not had an issue with animal control and has only utilized the county shelter twice in the past year. She said the council would explore paying the shelter on a case-by-case basis rather than paying for services for an entire year.
