Six Lawrence County natives were listed on the Northwest-Shoals Community College President's List, and seven former Lawrence students named on the college's Dean List for the 2020 fall semester, NW-SCC announced last week.
Students from Lawrence County who made the President's List included Cody Fuller, Jaron Hood, Scarlette McAbee and Lucas Parker, all of Moulton; and Kimberly Hood and Sarah Moore, of Town Creek.
To earn President's Honors, students must complete a minimum course load of 12 semester credit hours in college-level work while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Students from Lawrence County to receive Dean's Honors for the 2020 fall semester include Edrianae Harris and Jakobe Orr, of Courtland; Joseph Harris and Katilyn Keenum, of Moulton; and Braedon Brown, Anna Burden and Sydney Ward, of Town Creek.
Students who are named to the NW-SCC Dean's List are required to complete a minimum course load of 12 semester credit hours in college-level work while maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9.
Northwest-Shoals Community College, with campuses in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell, is part of the Alabama Community College System. NW-SCC is home to about 3,500 students and offers over 100 certificate and degree programs. For more information, visit www.nwscc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.