Mask Up! Mardi Gras is Coming to Town!!

This year’s Mardi Gras entertainment, Mechele Bradford, comes to us live from the Shoals area. “She can really belt out some Etta James tunes,” said Elayne Jackson, one of the planners of the event. 

Maybe you were getting kinda tired of wearing the same ol’ dull safety mask, if so, get ready for a new, fancy, bejeweled one to take its place! 

Once again, Marvin and Elayne Jackson have agreed to take on the task of heading up the parade and party for this year’s second annual Mardi Gras Parade and Celebration.

