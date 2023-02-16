Mask Up! Mardi Gras is Coming to Town!!

Maybe you were getting kinda tired of wearing the same ol’ dull safety mask, if so, get ready for a new, fancy, bejeweled one to take its place!
Once again, Marvin and Elayne Jackson have agreed to take on the task of heading up the parade and party for this year’s second annual Mardi Gras Parade and Celebration.
Brought to you by the Byler Road Project, the committee members have planned a really exciting event so that the community can come together to have a great time, the kids can collect beads and candy, and the adults can compete to see who can raise the most money giving them the honor of wearing the crowns and having bragging rights for the title of King and Queen of the Mardi Gras. All proceeds after expenses will go toward scholarships for local students.
Last year’s efforts raised approximately $10,000, which was distributed between several local high school seniors in Lawrence County.
This project was the brainchild of Elayne Jackson, who was raised in Chicago, but traveled to visit family in New Orleans each year during Mardi Gras season. After moving here in 2002, she missed the pageantry, the camaraderie, the music and the exuberance of the celebrations and voiced her ideas to some friends who helped make her vision possible here in Moulton.
Everyone is welcome to this event, either to participate in the parade or to come to the celebration at the mid-way point, which will be at The Hot Spot, at the Byler Road junction with Somerville Avenue.
The parade will start lining up at Lawrence County High School at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17 (please look for Stanley Johnson to help you with your place in line) and depart the school at approximately 6:00 p.m. The best spots to view the parade along its route will be at the corners of Walnut and Main, Walnut and East, and East and Somerville.
The parade is in its infancy at this point, so the more the merrier, “You are all invited to participate in the parade,” welcomed Elayne Jackson. “The proceeds from the lineup will go toward the scholarships. These scholarships help students who are possibly leaving home for the first time to continue their education, and getting enrolled, books and supplies, and housing, not to mention gas and groceries, can be expensive. Winning these scholarships can help to defray some of the cost.”
There will be cash prizes awarded to the winners of the first, second and third place entries who put a lot of creativity into designing their floats.
One of the best things about Mardi Gras, besides the great food, is seeing the creative costumes that people who dress up for the occasion come up with. Prizes will also be awarded for the best costume for male and female divisions. “It’s so much fun to see what people come up with,” laughed Elayne. “Some are really over the top and bright colors are so festive!” Judges will gather with participants who are wearing Mardi Gras attire and want to enter the contest. Judging will be at the Hot Spot immediately following the parade.
Of course, the primary colors of Mardi Gras are purple and gold, with some green thrown in, but you are apt to see every color under the sun in the regalia of Mardi Gras.
According to a brief history of Mardi Gras colors compiled by Manny Randazzo King Cakes, one of the makers of traditional King Cakes in Metairie, Louisiana, the tricolor revolutions of the 19th century saw a rise in flags with three colors. France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, and more adopted flags with three solid colors to signify their national “coming together” in recognition of their own cultures.
Purple, green, and gold became the historic colors of Mardi Gras by drawing inspiration from the rules of heraldry. In heraldry, there needs to be both metals and nonmetals represented in order to give prestige to the person bearing the colors. Randazzo went on to explain that gold was therefore an obvious choice of metal; it historically represents both a kingly status and its place as the highest-value metal of the time. Purple also represents royalty, having been the rarest and most valuable dye for centuries.”
In his history of Mardi Gras colors, leading Mardi Gras historian Errol Flynn Laborde proposes that the final color choice was between green and black, with green being the final choice so as to represent the plentiful hopes that Mardi Gras inspires within the population. It was also a growing color symbol of wealth in the late 19th century. This combination of colors representing literal and figurative richness additionally matches the nature of Mardi Gras’ origin: an attempt to bring business and tourism dollars to New Orleans.
Hopefully, Moulton’s parade will also encourage people to come and have a great time, while visiting our city and spending some time and money here on food, drinks, gas and in some cases, hotel accommodations.
And speaking of food, this year there will once again be music and of course, great traditional Mardi Gras foods that include King Cakes, red beans and rice, gumbo, and cornbread, plenty of iced tea and lots of smiling faces. The regular menu at the popular eatery will also be available during this time,
Elayne Jackson, whose recipes are authentic and rich in history due to the fact that her ancestors are French Indian, Cajun and German, making for some interesting combinations of spices and exotic ingredients. She is an experienced caterer and restaurant owner, and is busy as this article is being written, making King Cakes for orders and to have on hand during the intermission of the parade, and to take home or eat while listening to live entertainment provided by Mechelle Bradford, who will be performing during this stop. Bradford comes from the Shoals area with glowing reviews. “She sings all kinds of music,” said Elayne. “She can really belt out some Etta James tunes!”
The King and Queen will be crowned the night before. Those vying for the title this year are: King, Brian Clark and Walter “Bird” Young. Ladies hoping to wear the crown are Ava Blevins and Jenniffer Borden. Each contestant will raise money privately to go toward the scholarships. The ones with the most donations in both categories, king and queen, will wear the crown for the coming year.
The honorees will be introduced at this halfway point in the route back to the high school. Look for them as they come down the street waving and tossing out beads, riding in a shiny red, open horse-drawn carriage. The newly-crowned royalty will be following this year’s Grand Marshal, Tabitha Pace, who received the honor due to her hard work in introducing Lawrence County to prospective investors and for being such a positive influence on the youth of Lawrence County. “People really appreciate Tabitha,” said Elayne.
The kids who participated in making and decorating masks will be on hand throughout the evening along the route to give the event an authentic Mardi Gras feeling.
Adults wearing Mardi Gras attire will be both in the parade itself and in the crowd of spectators. “If you are participating in the costume contest you must be at the Hot Spot immediately following the parade,” Elayne repeated for emphasis. “The judges will gather there for the selection of the winners.”
Elayne remarked that people mentioned the lack of lighting along last year’s parade route. “This year the local firemen took care of that. “Many thanks to the local firefighters,” said Elayne. “Thanks to them we now have plenty of lighting.”
“There will also be tee shirts available at the Hot Spot,” Elayne added.
Again, all proceeds after expenses will go toward scholarships to local high school graduating seniors.
“This is all about community,” stressed Elayne. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out and have a good time, make new friends, visit with old ones and do something for their graduating seniors, as well. It’s about having fun! “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.