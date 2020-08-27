Moulton’s Townhouse Restaurant remembered by many

Nostalgia is described in the dictionary as a wistful desire to return in thought or in fact to a former time in one’s life, to one’s home or homeland, or to one’s family and friends; a sentimental yearning for the happiness of a former place or time. That pretty much sums up what’s left of The Townhouse Restaurant in Moulton, that remembered taste, smell and the sound of swinging café doors opening and closing nonstop during peak hours.
Once a place for local football fans to gather round the jukebox after the Friday night lights had dimmed, the popular restaurant boosted the only jukebox in town. Couples coming from ballgames filled the neon machine with quarters and played the hit songs of the 50s, 60s and 70s; Pat Boone’s ‘April Love,’ Chubby Checker’s ‘Do the Twist,’ and oh, my, the Beatles and Elvis tunes on 45 rpm records whose grooves were probably worn slick by the end of that era.
The restaurant was situated on the corner of Market and Walnut Streets. One of the few phone booths in Moulton was perched on the corner outside its front door. The Townhouse was opened by a couple named Bull Dog and Lucille Adcock, and sold to two of their waitresses in 1960. The two unmarried sisters from Landersville/Hatton by the name of Cora Lee and Dessie Mae Hagood soon had a bustling business, serving three meals a day. The (then) new post office was just across the street, and the new Piggly Wiggly Supermarket was located across the street and down the hill, exactly where the new Administrative Building now sits. The Star Theatre was just across the street and a couple of doors down.
The restaurant was famous for their hamburgers, which, if you asked, might come with vinegar slaw. People like Tommy Pettus recalls that Coach Ralph Ferguson sometimes took the players there to eat before games as a special treat. Tommy once got to talking and poured Coke all over his meal thinking it was catsup. His teammates didn’t let him live it down for a long while.
Before they married, when Lynn Hay was dating Tim Littrell, they often ate at the Townhouse. Lynn recalls that Dessie Mae was a character and could be real sassy, and that she loved her hamburger steaks with onions. Tim remembers that his dad, T.D. Littrell and uncle, Soup Jones, both Moulton merchants, ate there frequently.
Retired judge, Randy Mullican says the Townhouse had the coldest bottled drinks in town.
Cora Lee and Dessie Mae learned to cook as children and grew up to become two of the most well-known cooks in Lawrence County. They were chefs before the term became common. Most likely they could have cooked an elephant if someone had figured out how to get one into their kitchen.
The sisters worked diligently to build their business. They had labored in sweltering cotton fields as kids and they didn’t know anything except hard work. There were 10 siblings, Minnie Lee, Annie Bertha, and brothers, Birtes Benjamin, Belton, Norris, Carl Ray, David Alfred and Ulysses. Jane Young Rains recalls eating at their house once. “They were all great cooks,” she said. “Their pies at the restaurant were delicious!”
Their father, Tolbert, was a farmer, and their mother, Mary Ann (Patterson) was a homemaker. She was also blind for much of their lives. Her granddaughter, Ann Hagood Parker, thinks maybe it was caused by glaucoma. But even so, she still managed to cut paper dolls from folded newspapers and tend to her home and children. Ann says that she could tell who was coming into a room by the sound of their footsteps. The children had to carry a lot of the load and that is how Cora Lee and Dessie Mae learned to cook and grow a garden while still around ten or eleven years old. Norris became a lawman, Birtes ran a successful full service gas station in Moulton, and all of them worked hard all of their lives.
The Young’s were neighbors of the Hagood family. They often worked the cotton fields together. The oldest of eleven Young children, Mary Helen Young Jackson married and moved to Birmingham. She and her husband, Allen, also from Moulton, had two sons, Larry and Ken, before Mary Helen, (called Sis by her siblings) became ill with a kidney ailment from which she died following a long illness. “I remember coming home from Birmingham to visit Sis in the hospital,” said David Young, the youngest son of the family. “A group of us stopped at the Townhouse to eat. They fed us all and wouldn’t let us pay for it. I must have been around ten years old. I’ve never forgotten it.”
Joan Young Lang remembers Dessie Mae spending a whole afternoon teaching her to can pickles because Joan’s future husband, Buddy, had mentioned how good the ones were that Dessie Mae had given them were. Neighbors did things like that for each other back then.
They grew into a huge business because their food was so good, much of it coming from their own garden. Louisa Sanders recalls that when she and her husband, Max, would eat there, one of the sisters always made sure to tell them what was fresh from the garden that day.
The top requests off the simple menu at the Townhouse were fried chicken, fried chicken livers, cheeseburgers and French fries, hamburger steaks (hand patted with crispy edges), steaks, fish, and on Sundays, chicken and dressing. Their steaks were always popular, and they were always perfectly cooked, as were all of their meals.
Their pies are legendary. They offered chocolate, pecan, cherry, apple, coconut and strawberry shortcake. Jean Vincent was a regular customer and lived just down the hill from the restaurant. “When I got married in 1966, Dessie Mae and Cora Lee knew how much I loved their coconut pie and since I would be moving out of state with my Air Force husband they blessed me with the recipe for it. I still cherish it and use it often,” said Jean.
At times the sisters would get frustrated with one another and you could tell from their frosty comments to one another. It was like eating with family, a much loved and appreciated family. The sisters were commended for their cooking and for having chosen Moulton to put their restaurant in.
They served three hot meals a day for 18 years. Cora Lee opened up early and Dessie Mae closed at night, both would be there for the lunch crowd. According to Ann, they made up the biscuits from scratch each afternoon and put them on Saran Wrap covered trays for the next day. A lot of business deals were probably conducted over those homemade biscuits and country ham with red eye gravy!
Various clubs ate there on meeting nights, the Lions, Civitans, Merchants Association, and Jaycees, until they got buildings of their own. They ordered opened-faced roast beef sandwiches, steaks and consumed gallons of the best iced tea you ever drank, and they tipped well. After the cattle sale on Friday nights, Jack Owens brought his crew which filled the back room.
The back room also served as a place for birthday parties, wedding showers and other community events. The waitresses and kitchen staff who helped out over the years included: Patti Stewart Coan, Brenda Harris Owens, Ann and Rita Hagood, Modeen McGee (Denie), Sherry Gayle McCathren and Evon Ellis, among many others over the years.
Niece, Rita, recalls the best tip she ever got. “I’d gotten saved that same day, a Sunday, and one of the members of the Cattlemen’s Association learned of it, and tipped me with a 1922 Silver Dollar.”
Charlotte Proctor and her mother, Doris Morgan, who was a cashier at the Piggly Wiggly were regular customers every night. Joyce Stewart Cole often joined her dad, Bill Stewart, there for lunch. Joyce laughingly recalls that you could hear all the latest gossip from around town from the sisters.
Many of the merchant’s children were what we now call ‘latch key kids.’ Those too young to be pressed into indentured service to their parents often ate there after school, doing homework while wolfing down cheeseburgers and fries, and listening to, “Under the Boardwalk,” and, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” for hours. The sisters were always patient with these kids, their own nieces, Ann and Rita Hagood, worked there, doing their homework in between waiting tables.
Bennie and Patsy Williams and Mike Hill remember those French fries well. “The reason the French fries were so popular was because they would take a fresh potato and slice it down the middle and cut the fries, they were the best EVER!” said Mike, who often ate there after school. “The Townhouse often appears in my dreams now,” he laughed.
Ann Farley Henry whose father owned the furniture store across the alley recalls getting to eat there on Saturdays, as did many working teens around the square, including David Alexander, and Roger Weatherwax.
Doug Reeves who was raised in Chalybeate, and lives in Denver, Colorado, now teaching English at the college level, recalls the Townhouse fondly. “Wow, do I ever remember the “The Townhouse!” Some of my fondest Moulton memories were made there. It was my go-to place, my fortress, my Shangri La, after a long day of teaching. I would park my gold mustang out front, walk in, and have a creamy coffee and piece of pie. Boy, were their pies ever so good--homemade--and piled high with meringue, looking like the owner’s hair. My favorites were the chocolate and the coconut, but any of them would set me straight. Lord how mercy! How I crave one of those pies right now!”
In addition to the sisters, Florence Young (Byrd’s grandmother) cooked for the Townhouse for years. “She was like a second mother to us,” said niece, Ann Hagood Parker, who worked there from the time she could legally work until she married and left for a job at the undergarment factory, the Lawrence Corporation.
Because these were the days of segregation, blacks and whites ate in separate rooms, but the food was just as good no matter where you sat, and the sisters made a statement by having room for their black customers, when many other establishments didn’t at that time.
One blustery winter’s day in late 1967, a tall, dark haired stranger came in out of the cold hoping to find a hot meal. He found that and a lot more. He was traveling a great distance that day, from his home in St. Louis, to see his sons who lived in Birmingham, but he came back again and again. He was attracted to Cora Lee, who was known to be the more pleasant natured of the two sisters. The retired Korean War veteran by the name of John Bates, quickly stole Cora Lee’s heart. This didn’t sit well with Dessie Mae, after all, she and Cora Lee had been working together literally every day of their lives, and when John proposed to Cora Lee, it meant that she would be moving to his home in St. Louis, leaving Dessie Mae to shoulder the restaurant alone for the first time. She still had Florence, Ann, Rita (Ann’s younger sister) and an ever changing group of waitresses who grew up and married and left, but it was always Cora Lee upon who she depended to help her the most. Needless to say, there was tension in the air and regular customers watched as the two grappled with the realization that soon Cora Lee would be gone.
On April 6, 1968, the couple married just down the street at the Moulton Baptist Church. Ann and Rita were their attendants. Cora Lee was a blushing bride, in her late 50’s. She and John moved to Saint Louis, where he worked with government contracts. They lived there for the first few years of their marriage. They moved around some with John’s job until he retired, then they returned to Moulton. She was happy and content but Dessie Mae, well, that was a different story altogether.
For the first few months she was noticeably grouchy and people who knew what was going on just tried to stay out of her way and maybe joke with her a little bit to ease her strain. Strangers probably wondered what in the world was the problem with the restaurant owner they’d heard so much about, but gradually she made the adjustment, well, at least she acted like she’d accepted the fact that Cora Lee had jumped ship, but she never really got over missing her sister.
She threw herself into the restaurant even more so than before, but as always been her habit, she cooked for families who had a death, delivering or sending food to their homes, and she picked her own flowers and sent them to friends who were in the hospital or having a birthday. “I’ve always loved to cook,” she told the Advertiser’s Ann Claborn in 1984. “I think that cooking something and sharing it with people is one of the great things you can do for them.”
Her favorite thing to cook was fried chicken and homemade biscuits. She learned most of her basic cooking skills and recipes from her mother, although her mom never used a recipe of any kind, she just cooked.
The Townhouse Restaurant was a Moulton fixture for eighteen years. Dessie Mae continued to cook on a limited basis for friends by invitation only, at her home on Will Street in Moulton. According to Joyce Cole, she still made a place for the Civitans to meet and eat there every fourth Tuesday of each month. She always said that no one ever got up from her table and said that they were still hungry.
The spot where it once stood is an empty lot now, but that place holds the hearts of many locals who would love to have just one more slice of pie, or put one more quarter in that ol’ jukebox.
When the restaurant closed it was the end of an era. No longer was there a place for kids to come after school and eat while spreading their homework over the table, or dance to the junk box tunes on Friday nights, or come to impress a date. There still isn’t a place like that here…what a pity.
