To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. The following students were named to President's List:
Benjamin Godbee of Danville
Cara Jewellson of Danville
Macy Montgomery of Moulton
Rebecca Richardson of Town Creek
Daniel Terry of Moulton
Ally Amerson of Moulton
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits. The following students have been named to Dean's List:
Kheala Beck of Danville
Kayla Cannady of Moulton
Kalli Cartee of Trinity
Stormey Hood of Moulton
Kristyn Letson of Moulton
Katelyn Owens of Moulton
Christian Terry of Moulton
Lori Terry of Moulton
Murl Sims of Danville
Maggie Graham of Moulton
