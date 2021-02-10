To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. The following students were named to President's List:

Benjamin Godbee of Danville

Cara Jewellson of Danville

Macy Montgomery of Moulton

Rebecca Richardson of Town Creek

Daniel Terry of Moulton

Ally Amerson of Moulton

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits. The following students have been named to Dean's List:

Kheala Beck of Danville

Kayla Cannady of Moulton

Kalli Cartee of Trinity

Stormey Hood of Moulton

Kristyn Letson of Moulton

Katelyn Owens of Moulton

Christian Terry of Moulton

Lori Terry of Moulton

Murl Sims of Danville

Maggie Graham of Moulton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.