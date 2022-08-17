LCFF Women’s Committee attends conference

The LCFF Women’s Committee attended the 2022 Women in Agriculture Conference at Burritt on the Mountain. We enjoyed hearing speakers from USDA & ACES Programs, Sweet Grown AL and others. We also enjoyed a Farm to Table meal of locally grown food. Back row: Sybil Sims, Sandra Terry; Front row: Daphne Oliver, Kathy Harrison.
