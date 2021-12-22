Grant funds provide local fire departments with new life-saving equipment

Lawrence County fire departments recently received new life-saving equipment to assist first responders with administering CPR. The $140,000 equipment was purchased with a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded to Lawrence County from the state, according to local authorities.
Moulton firefighter Caren Stewart called the new equipment a game changer for fire and rescue departments across the county.
“This will give us a better opportunity to save lives,” she said. “Some patients are going to have underlying issues, and there will still be some people we can’t get to in time, but this will increase people’s chances…We’ve received a gift, and that gift is giving precious life to the citizens of Lawrence County.”
Stewart was one of several others representing each of the 10 fire and rescue departments in Lawrence County last Tuesday when Lawrence commissioners and NARCOG officials passed over the new equipment to its recipients.
Each department received two automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, and one DefibTech Lifeline ARM, or portable chest compression device, last week.
Stewart, who also serves as a board member for the Lawrence County Firefighters Association, said the new equipment will save precious time for patients living in rural areas of the county. For some, like residents of the Red Bank community in northern Lawrence County, Stewart said even an ambulance ride to an area hospital can take upwards of 20 to 30 minutes.
An AED like those awarded to county fire departments are designed to revive someone suffering from cardiac arrest.
The AEDs provide feedback to the first responder, including the speed of chest compressions and pressure applied to a patient’s chest during CPR, Brady McLaughlin, with GoRescue Brands Inc. of Birmingham, explained during a presentation of the equipment on Tuesday.
Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips said his department will be able to use the AEDs on fire engines and rescue trucks that didn’t already have the life-saving equipment.
“This is a major money-saver for our department. Instead of spending on additional AEDs, we’re going to be able to use that money elsewhere,” he said. “Now, with these devices on more trucks, if one of our firefighters were to go into cardiac arrest on a fire call—or any kind of call—this equipment can be used for us too. It means a lot to our department, to the City of Moulton and to the citizens.”
Phillips said his department already owned a couple of AEDs, but on Tuesday, the department received its first chest compression device.
The DefibTech ARM provides mechanical CPR to cardiac arrest patients, McLaughlin explained. He said the ARM can admister CPR to patients lying horizontally or the device includes a harness which enables CPR for patients adjusted in seated or standing positions, saving space inside a cramped ambulance.
Phillips said the ARM delivers more accurate and reliable CPR to patients.
“The ARM works more efficiently than we can. When you’re on an ambulance doing chest compressions, a person tires out. The machine will give strong, steady compressions tirelessly,” he said. “It’s not just beneficial to us. It can be used inside the ambulance and ER, which will save time during patient transfers. In our line of work, every second counts.”
Stewart agreed.
“Any person doing compressions for a long period of time knows how valuable this equipment really is. It’s more efficient, it’s more accurate, it’s going to save time,” said Stewart.
Lawrence Commissioner Kyle Pankey said Lawrence County fire departments are the first in North Alabama to receive the DefibTech ARMs.
The Lawrence Commission and Lawrence County EMA distributed the AEDs and ARMs after the entities received a $400,000 COVID-19 relief grant earlier this year. The CBDG-CV application was prepared by the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) Regional Planning Agency.
Pankey said remaining funds from the grant are being used to purchase a new mobile vaccination unit and a Ford F250. The truck and mobile unit will be used by Lawrence County EMA to distribute COVID vaccines or provide COVID testing throughout the county.
EMA Director Chris Waldrep said the unit may also be used for flu-shot distribution or during future emergencies such as natural or weather disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.