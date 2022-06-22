Moulton man arrested for drug possession

A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after he was stopped on foot on Alabama 157 on Thursday.
Andy Ray Keenum, 38 of Lawrence County 520, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
While conducting a traffic stop on Alabama 157, Moulton officer Ricky Herrera recognized Keenum walking along the highway and was aware of an active warrant issued for his arrest, according to the report.
While Herrera handled the unrelated traffic stop, he also contacted another officer to check on the suspect. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the scene, stopped Keenum and verified the warrant through dispatch, the report said.
“During a pat down, Sgt. Baker discovered a zip-up pouch and bag containing a white crystal type substance. This was identified as being methamphetamine,” the report states.
Keenum was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,000.
“The Moulton Police Department remains committed to making our city as safe as possible and are working hard to get as many drugs off the streets that we can,” the police report states. “We will continue to have a zero tolerance on any drug or alcohol offenses. We encourage anyone that has information concerning any illegal activity to contact us or your local law enforcement.”
