Commissioner’s widow sworn in to serve out term

A small crowd filled the Lawrence Commission Chambers on Monday as District 5’s new county commissioner was sworn into office just before noon.
Sonia Hargrove said her passion for the people of East Lawrence was a deciding factor for her to seek the opportunity to replace her late husband on the Lawrence County Commission.
Hargrove, of the Caddo community, was appointed to the position on Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey. She was selected to fill the unexpired term of her husband, Joey Hargrove, who died from injuries in a March 22 motorcycle/vehicle wreck on Alabama 24.
“I applied to fill Joey’s term because I wanted somebody who had as much passion as he did for District 5,” Sonia Hargrove said. “I worked behind the scenes with Joey, many times riding the roads of the district to make the district better and serving the residents for the past 11 years that Joey served. I want to thank the governor for appointing me and giving me this opportunity.”
Hargrove listed unfinished roadwork, East Lawrence’s Veterans Park and senior citizens centers throughout the county among her priorities once she took office.
The new commissioner said she wants to see the completion of Lawrence County 434 from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20. The road work has been ongoing for a couple of decades and has been delayed by funding and railroad issues.
Hargrove also feels strongly that Veterans Park should remain dumpster-free after her husband had fought to see the dumpster removed last year due to mounting litter issues recurring at the site.
“I have no plans to return the community dumpster to the park. There was so much abuse of it,” she said. “I want to work closely with the park board to help ensure the park runs smoothly so our children have a quality and safe place to play.”
She said she wants to enhance senior citizen centers, not just in District 5, but across the county.
County Commission Chairman Norman Pool said Hargrove will be a good fit on the commission.
“We’re looking forward to working with her,” Pool said. “I believe she was the rightful choice by the governor.” Five others sought the appointment, according to Lawrence County Republican Executive Committee Director Daniel Stover.
A kindergarten teacher at Banks Caddell Elementary School in Decatur, Hargrove said she has no plans for the seat when her term expires in January 2023.
Lawrence commissioners receive an annual salary of $25,303.52.
