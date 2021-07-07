Summer reading programs begin at Lawrence library

Summer reading programs began at the Lawrence County Public Library this week and will continue throughout July.
The Lawrence library is offering two opportunities for students this summer, both of which began on Tuesday.
A “Tails & Tales” self-reading program for children in grades 2-12 will run through July 30 and feature drawings for free gifts including Kindle Fires and/or iPads, according to Library Director Rex Bain.
“This year will be a self-directed reading program allowing the children to read what they desire without any planned face-to-face programs,” Bain said.
The prizes and books in the program are made possible from the Lawrence County United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Library, Bain added.
A weekly outdoor summer reading program for young children also began at the library on Tuesday. The program—brought to local students by a partnership between the library and the Lawrence County Extension Office—will be held every Tuesday in July at 10:30 a.m.
Each Tuesday, Lawrence Extension’s SNAP-ED Educator Jennifer Palmer will read to attendees and then lead participating children in a brief activity, according to organizers.
Next Tuesday’s program will feature a reading of Janet Stevens’ Tops and Bottoms followed by a seed necklace craft and carrot tasting. On July 20, Palmer will read A Place to Grow by Stephanie Bloom and lead attendees in a seed planting craft with starter pots.
Bain said the programs are subject to cancellation or postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details on the summer programs, visit lawrencecpl.org or call 256-974-0883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.