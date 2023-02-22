Moulton Council approves land purchase

Saint

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Moulton City Council approved a proposal to purchase 3.8 acres of land near their sewer treatment plant. The purchase corrects a decades old mistake and grants Moulton lawful ownership of the property.

In September of 1990, the city purchased approximately four acres of land from Harrold Sapp. However, Moulton never recorded the deed to the land.

