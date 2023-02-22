Moulton Council approves land purchase

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Moulton City Council approved a proposal to purchase 3.8 acres of land near their sewer treatment plant. The purchase corrects a decades old mistake and grants Moulton lawful ownership of the property.
In September of 1990, the city purchased approximately four acres of land from Harrold Sapp. However, Moulton never recorded the deed to the land.
Sapp later sold the remainder of the property to Neal Blaxton. The city’s purchased property was included in the sale.
Moulton has continuously used the land since the purchase in 1990. But because the deed wasn’t recorded, the land wasn’t legally the city’s. No records exist to identify the city’s ownership of the land.
“I went back to the courthouse and doublechecked it, and there is nothing,” said building inspector Renay Saint.
The current property owner, Jeremy Blaxton, met with Weatherwax to settle the issue. Blaxton requested the city officially buy the property for $45,000. Weatherwax offered $25,000. They eventually agreed on a tentative price of $32,500 for the property. However, the council requested an appraisal of the property and more information on the situation prior to any deal.
After the appraisal, building inspector Renay Saint told the council $32,500 was a fair price.
“The size of the property located on a four-lane highway should be about $40-42,000,” said Saint. “But he also deducted because part of it is wetland. It came back to $32,250.”
Saint added that the city’s need for the property made the purchase necessary.
“[The plant’s] trucks have got to come out that way,” said Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
The land is an access point to the city’s sewer treatment plant.
“I’d love to know how we managed to not do it right in the first place, but that was a long, long time ago,” said Councilman Brent White.
White motioned to approve the proposal. Councilwoman Denise Lovett provided a second. The motion passed unanimously.
The council approved the reappointment of Billy Rains to the planning commission. His current appointment expired in November of 2022.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee discussed proposed additions to the personnel handbook to address nepotism and romantic relationships between employees. The additions were considered at last week’s work session. Lee motioned for the additions to be included in the handbook by October 1. Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys provided a second. It passed unanimously.
The council approved the reappointment of Jeffreys and Judy Henry to the NCA 310 board of directors. NCA 310 supports individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Water Superintendent Jay Johnson presented a proposal for a new building at the water treatment plant. Johnson told the council that the proposed building would protect the plant’s pumps from freezing.
“It [would] keep the weather off of them; they’re just kind of sitting out in the open now,” explained Johnson. “Mainly, it’d get the wind off of them so if we have a planned or unplanned outage – like we did with Joe Wheeler during Christmas – they hopefully won’t freeze up.
The building would cost $14,600 and be built by Owens Construction. White motioned to approve the building; Jeffreys provided a second. It passed unanimously.
The council approved the purchase of a pipe threader machine for use by all departments. The cost of the $5,300 machine will be split by the water, gas, and sewer departments.
Lastly, the council approved the purchase of a John Deere 4066M compact utility tractor for the golf course. According to Weatherwax, the last time the golf course purchased a tractor was 1991. The machine will cost approximately $37,040.48.
