The Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) of the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association will kick off its annual Christmas Project next week, but like so many other organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, WMU Chair Charlotte Cheatham said a few changes are being made for the registration period.
While the WMU organization partners with Lawrence County Department of Human Resources each year to register children and families who need assistance over the holidays, Cheatham said parents or guardians will sign up their child at the Baptist Association Office, 657 Spring Street in Moulton.
Signups will begin Monday, lasting through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A second registration period will take place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, also from 9 to 3 each day, Cheatham said. One parent or guardian will be allowed in the building at a time due to health restrictions during the pandemic.
She said no appointments are required for registration, but those signing a child up should know the child's clothing and shoe size as well as any wish list items the child has for Christmas.
To register a child, the parent or guardian must be a recipient of food stamps, the child must be a resident of Lawrence County, and parents must be able to provide Social Security numbers for themselves and their child or children being registered for the program. Parents or guardians must also present a valid i.d. at the time of registration.
This project is not a faith-based event, nor is it confined to Baptist children only, Cheatham said. Any family needing assistance for their child on Christmas, no matter what religious affiliation, may register their child or children.
Only children ages 12 and under are eligible for the program.
Once the sign up period has ended, WMU will begin seeking out sponsors to support the registered children. Individuals or groups of sponsors may sign up together to sponsor one or more children. Often times, a Sunday school class, a business office, sports team or cheerleading squad, or group of neighbors will decide to sponsor a child together, Cheatham said.
Sponsors will be provided the child's size and wish list to shop for whatever they choose or can afford, she added. Others who aren't sponsoring a child may also donate money or unwrapped toys to WMU to assist with the project.
All monetary donations will go towards assisting children who were left without a sponsor. Donations may be sent to the WMU Christmas Project, P.O. Box 485 in Moulton, or dropped off at the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association Office on Spring Street.
This year, Cheatham said parents and guardians who register their child will receive pickup information during the signup process. She said gifts will be ready for the pickup period beginning Dec. 14 though Dec. 18.
For questions or more information, contact 256- 974-8878.
