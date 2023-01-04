Wild Alabama will start off the new year with numerous events throughout the month of January. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there will be plenty of opportunities.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a trail maintenance hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will hike on a trail that needs clearing; traditional tools will be used. The hike will start at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last through the morning and into the afternoon. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a guided hike to Turkeyfoot Falls. The hike is approximately two hours roundtrip. The trail will be moderately challenging. The hike will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Sipsey Recreation Area upper parking lot on Cranal Road. Advanced sign up is required. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, a Forest Ambassador Training Hike will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Forest Ambassadors talk to visitors in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturdays and Sundays. The Sierra Club-sponsored position includes a $50.00 payment for each three hour shift worked by the ambassador. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Monday, Jan. 9, Madison will lead an Invasive Plant Removal in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will help remove invasive plants, such as privet and kudzu, so the natural flora and fauna will return. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Barrett will lead a Helping Hands Volunteer Workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will undertake Chinese privet control on Thompson Creek. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, three events will be held. Madison will lead a trail maintenance hike in the Sipsey Wilderness from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
Barrett and the Sierra Club’s Bob Locklear will lead a joint Wild Alabama, Sierra Club Partnership Hike along the Thompson Creek Trail. The hike will be approximately six miles roundtrip and moderately challenging. Advanced sign up is required. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
There will also be a Southern Exposure documentary screening at Festival of the Canes. Wild Alabama will announce details on the event at a later date.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Monday, Jan. 16, Madison will lead a clean-up day at Kinlock Rock Shelter and Kinlock Falls. Participants will explore the shelter and falls while removing any trash found around the sites. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The workday will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Madison will lead an Invasive Plant Removal in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will help remove invasive plants, such as privet and kudzu, so the natural flora and fauna will return. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Friday, Jan 27, Wild Alabama will host their Winter Warmer Holiday Party for all Wild Alabama volunteers. Food, games, and more will be available to those who attend. The party will last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the latest. RSVP requested. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to RSVP.
On Saturday, Jan 28, Barrett and Anne Bailey will lead a forest bathing hike. The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Sunday, Jan 29, Madison will lead a stewardship hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will hike, clean campsites, pick up trash, and possibly practice navigation. The hike will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.