Wild Alabama will start off the new year with numerous events throughout the month of January. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there will be plenty of opportunities.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a trail maintenance hike in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will hike on a trail that needs clearing; traditional tools will be used. The hike will start at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last through the morning and into the afternoon. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.

