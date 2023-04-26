LCCTC wins at FBLA State Conference

Three students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center were crowned Future Business Leaders of America state champions in Sports and Entertainment Management on Friday at the Mobile Convention Center. Brady Henderson, Brock Montgomery, and Cameron McDaniel will now prepare for the national conference in Atlanta, Ga.
“Our current goal is to prepare them best to compete at the national level,” said Jordan Davis, an instructor at LCCTC. “They were the youngest group at the state level competition, so I imagine they’ll be pretty young at the national level competition too.”
The three Lawrence County High School freshmen took home top prize after impressing judges with a presentation on a hypothetical event plan.
For the competition, the group received a mock scenario, notecards, and 20 minutes to prepare a seven-minute presentation.
“When they came out, they were like, ‘We did good!’’ Davis recalled. “So I went and talked to one of the state conference women… and I said, ‘My boys think they did really good.’ She said, ‘They did phenomenal.’”
Seven students accompanied Davis to the FBLA state conference. Being the students’ and Davis’ first year competing at state, Davis figured it would be a trial run for next spring.
“I really expected us to go down there as a learning experience,” said Davis, “and then to get prepared for next year.”
She hopes the group’s success will encourage more students to attend the conference next year.
The three students will compete at the national conference June 27-30.
