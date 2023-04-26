LCCTC wins at FBLA State Conference

From left: Brady Henderson, Brock Montgomery, and Cameron McDaniel

Three students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center were crowned Future Business Leaders of America state champions in Sports and Entertainment Management on Friday at the Mobile Convention Center. Brady Henderson, Brock Montgomery, and Cameron McDaniel will now prepare for the national conference in Atlanta, Ga.

“Our current goal is to prepare them best to compete at the national level,” said Jordan Davis, an instructor at LCCTC. “They were the youngest group at the state level competition, so I imagine they’ll be pretty young at the national level competition too.”

