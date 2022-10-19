Lawrence County Extension offers Floral Design Worshop

Get ready for a Fall Floral Design Workshop November 1 at the Morgan County Extension Office in Hartselle. There will be two sessions offered – one from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and the other from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The fee for the workshop is $15.00. You can register and pay online at https://www.aces.edu/event/fall-floral-design-workshop-2/. The address of the Morgan County Extension Office is 3120 AL Hwy 26 in Hartselle. Jayne Luetzow will be leading the Fall Floral Design Workshop using pumpkins and cut flowers.
Jayne is the new Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds, serving Northwest Alabama which will include the following counties: Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, Morgan, Franklin, Limestone, Marion, Winston, Fayette, and Lamar counties. She is a native of Montgomery, Alabama and grew up working for her parents’ ornamental plant nursery business. Jayne graduated in 2014 from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and in 2016 with a master’s degree in horticulture. Although she is a native of central Alabama, Jayne is no stranger to North Alabama. She conducted her master’s research at Huntsville Botanical Gardens evaluating the benefits of youth field trips. Prior to working as an extension agent, Jayne taught numerous horticulture classes as a professor at El Camino College and Fullerton College in the Los Angeles, California area. Jayne specializes in ornamental horticulture, floral design, plus adult and youth education. As an extension agent, Jayne hopes to connect local wholesale and retail nurseries with their customers through education opportunities and community outreach. Jayne will also be working closely with the Lawrence County Master Gardener Program.
