MPD, sheriff’s office hold joint training

Students returned to the classroom yesterday after a much-too-short summer break. For most of them, going back brings mixed emotions: excitement to see friends, dread over going to math, and nervousness about everything else.
For parents, it can be nervousness of a different kind.
School shootings have become more common. History shows they can happen anywhere – urban cities and small towns, rich areas or poor. Hopefully, one never happens in Lawrence County. But law enforcement is training for the worst-case scenario.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Moulton Police Department participated in an active shooter training last week. The joint exercises took place at Moulton Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1 and 2.
An outside instructor led the training. Both days featured three hours of classroom study before simulation responses. During simulations, officers and deputies used training firearms to respond to active situations.
“It helps us go ahead and prepare for the worst-case scenario,” said Officer Tim Owens.
The training prepared them for multiple scenarios. After being split into teams, the participants practiced solo and group responses to learn the best action to take in various circumstances.
The training taught updated tactics and helped the agencies develop chemistry working together in a safe environment.
“Tactics change,” said Owens. “We figure out new things. … And that’s where we discover these things – during training scenarios.”
“You have more confidence,” said Investigator Jason Brown. “You can trust each other, and you know what the other person is about to do.”
According to Brown, the training practiced every aspect of a response: identifying the shooter, eliminating the threat, getting people to safety, and delivering medical treatment.
During the walk-throughs, they traded their standard sidearms for rubber orange training pistols. They upgraded to training blue pistols to simulate live fire during response drills. The pistols, manufactured by GLOCK, fired nine-millimeter cartridges tipped with chalk bullets.
Designed to safely train force-on-force response, the chalk rounds still left a mark. Several officers finished the training with welts after playing the shooter role.
The joint training between MPD and the sheriff’s office was the first in several years.
“We’ve got to know what each agency is going to do and be able to work together,” Owens said.
“If we work together, we become more efficient with each other,” said Brown. “If you’re more efficient each time you train, you’re going to save lives.”
Owens hopes the county’s law enforcement will train together more frequently in the future.
“The more you do it the better,” Owens said. “There’s a lot that goes into this stuff. And we need to do it more than what we have been doing, and we need to do it with all the agencies in Lawrence County.”
Sheriff Max Sanders said he hopes the joint active-shooter training will become an annual practice.
Since 2018, there have been 167 shootings on school property to result in injury or death, according to EducationWeek. Thirty-five occurred in 2021; 51 in 2022; and 23 during 2023.
“I hope it never happens,” said Sanders. “But we practice in the event it does.”
