A single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Alabama 36 killed a Town Creek woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Mary C. Lindley, 47, was fatally injured when the 2010 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway at about 8:35 a.m. and struck a mailbox, a culvert and then a house, troopers said. Lindley was transported to Lawrence County Medical Center, where she later died.
