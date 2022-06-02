Mardi Gras Parade raises a whopping $25,200 for scholarships for local students

Marvin and Elayne Jackson were elated to get the total of the recent Mardi Gras Parade fundraiser, “It was successful beyond our wildest dreams!” said Marvin.
The couple, working with the Byler Road Project, came up with the idea to give two scholarships to worthy area graduates. “Actually, you can thank one person for all of this,” said Marvin, waving his arms around the area. “It was her dream,” he said, smiling at his wife.
“I did have a dream of doing something for kids,” Elayne Jackson stated emphatically. “But when we started talking about doing this it was perhaps to help two of them,” she said. “I never dreamed that we would have enough to give out ten scholarships and some leftover to give to the schools and some for seed money for next year’s parade.”
The concept of Mardi Gras isn’t a new one. Mardi Gras is a tradition that dates back thousands of years to pagan celebrations of spring and fertility.
But having a Mardi Gras Parade in Moulton was something new and different, and that’s what people had been asking for, according to the committee. As part of the Byler Road Project, the parade welcomed everyone, either to participate or to come and watch the fun and pageantry that is known as Mardi Gras!
The Jacksons, who own the Hot Spot, had just recovered from the holidays when planning began for Mardi Gras, which was to be celebrated on February 28, 2022. There wasn’t a lot of time, but Elayne is always up for a challenge and the committee members worked hard to see that everything fell into place.
One of them who went above and beyond was Anna Mullican, who was instrumental in putting together the criteria for qualifying for the scholarship, and for the rules for winning them.
Not everything was so easily incorporated into the new event. As with any new venture things created opportunities for learning how to proceed with next year’s event smoothly and with additions to the original bylaws to insure a more fun-filled and successful event. “Sure, there were bumps in the road, but we were learning as we went along,” laughed Elayne. “And in the end, everybody helping and the crowd all had a good time. It was so good to see people from all walks of life enjoying doing something worthwhile together.”
When it was over and expenses had been paid, the total was an astonishing $25,200! And it had only taken them eight weeks, including planning sessions, to make it happen.
“Each child was required to write an essay about the Byler Road. They were required to do research and to use reference materials made available to the LC Archives, the Moulton Public Library and at the Oakville Multi-Cultural Center/Indian Mounds.
“There were two winners from Hatton, two from R.A. Hubbard, one from East Lawrence, three from Lawrence County High, two from the Lawrence County Christian School, plus we were able to donate $250 to the Hazlewood Dance Team, and $250 to the R.A. Hubbard Band,” said Elayne. “We’d like to thank the band for coming, they were the only band who marched in the parade.”
In the end, it was the students who benefited from this group’s endeavors. It is gratifying to see how one person’s dream can help so many others to achieve theirs. All of the students were awarded their scholarship money on awards day recently.
“I was so proud to be a part of giving scholarships out to Lawrence County students,” said Mullican enthusiastically. “Their applications were impressive and I was able to surprise students at Lawrence County High School and R.A. Hubbard high school honors days. Marvin and Elayne Jackson attended and handed out scholarships at East Lawrence and Hatton on the same day. I’m looking forward to giving out more scholarships next year!”
The group would like to thank the contestants who worked hard to keep the donations coming in, and the committee, Mayor Roger Weatherwax for helping to purchase the beads, and all of the people who came out and braved the cold weather to make this event so successful!
Students receiving $1,000 scholarships are:
Lawrence County High: Taylor Rae Hood, Katie Beth Jett, and Mackenzie Owens
Hatton High School: Jillian Fretwell and Graci Rae Ward
East Lawrence High School: Kari Redmon
Lawrence County Christian School: Madison DiGesu, and Evan Sparks
R.A. Hubbard: Trinitee Johnson and Keyondrick Cobb
Also awarded $250 each were the R.A. Hubbard Band and the Hazlewood Dance Team
BYLER ROAD COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Marvin Jackson
Elayne Jackson
Christy Williams
Rhonda McDaniel
Anna Mullican
Hood Mullican
Jerome Thompson
Mark Dutton
Coty Alred
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.