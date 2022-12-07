A parade-filled weekend turns Lawrence County festive

The Caddo community raised $400 to support Jakob and his family during his fight for recovery.

Christmas parades occurred across Lawrence County last weekend. Caddo, Hatton, Moulton, and Town Creek all held their own parades. The columned festivities displayed classic cars, grandiose floats, bedazzled UTVs, horse-drawn wagons, and more as residents lined county roads to enjoy the shows.

