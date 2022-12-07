Christmas parades occurred across Lawrence County last weekend. Caddo, Hatton, Moulton, and Town Creek all held their own parades. The columned festivities displayed classic cars, grandiose floats, bedazzled UTVs, horse-drawn wagons, and more as residents lined county roads to enjoy the shows.
A parade-filled weekend turns Lawrence County festive
- By Ben T.N. Mause Staff Writer
