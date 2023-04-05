The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is proud to announce our third Legends & Lore marker. Following markers for Trickem and the Borghini’s, we are now highlighting faith healer and fortune teller Lawson Hubbard with a Legends & Lore marker. These markers have been made possible by grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation’s leading funder of roadside markers.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will dedicate the Lawson Hubbard marker on Thursday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Church on County Road 448 in Mt. Hope. Many of Mr. Hubbard’s descendants plan to be in attendance and will also be speaking at the dedication. The public is invited to attend this celebration and light refreshments will be available.
Our latest grant application for the Lawson Hubbard marker was approved in September 2022. We applied for this marker to honor a man famous throughout the county for his ability to heal the sick, use his psychic abilities to help people find lost items and tell the future, and guide for hikers and hunters in Bankhead National Forest.
People from Lawrence County and surrounding areas lined up outside his home to receive his wisdom and healing. Many stories are told of families bringing their children to see Mr. Hubbard when the known physicians could not cure their ailments. These families tell of how the children were healed within days of seeing Mr. Hubbard. These stories are told with awe and respect locally. Mr. Hubbard was renowned for his abilities and loved for his generosity, kindness and gentle spirit.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is privileged to receive these Legends & Lore grants from the Pomeroy Foundation in partnership with the Alabama Folklore Association. Markers bring attention to the vast and varied history of Lawrence County.
We will continue to apply to the Pomeroy Foundation for grants to highlight this colorful history and folklore. The Pomeroy Foundation, which is based in Syracuse, N.Y., is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients.
