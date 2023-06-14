LCHS holds first youth football camp

Under a mid-morning sun, Lawrence County High football players were on the practice field, coaching. And around them, running drills, was the program’s future.
LCHS held a youth football camp Thursday for 42 kids. Ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade, the one-day camp was the realization of a two-year dream from head coach Trent Walker.
“I wanted to do it right,” Walker said. “It took a lot of intentional effort and preparation. So I knew this was the year, and I’m glad we got it started off where we can make it an early-June tradition.”
Forty-two kids showed up to participate in the four-hour camp. They took part in light drills – scaled-down versions of what the Red Devils use in summer workouts – and spent time with the LCHS players leading the groups.
Though many participants came from the Moulton-area, Walker said the camp was open to all comers.
“That’s what it was for,” Walker said. “Every young person deserves to be invested in… They want someone to invest in them, and this is a platform for us to do that.
“We encourage them to try hard and to go hard, and we celebrate their success. We think that happens everywhere, but it just doesn’t.”
Despite its status as a football camp, football wasn’t the main focus.
“Just give them a chance to be kids,” Walker said. “I think that’s the number one thing. Get them out away from screens, get them out tangibly touching things, [moving] physically.
“Just some things so they can compete a little bit and be safe.”
Apart from the drills and some mid-break competitions (which included a griddy dance-off), the kids had a chance to tour the school’s new athletic facility and have their picture taken wearing a Red Devils jersey. Each jersey number reflected the year its wearer would graduate.
“There is a part of instilling a pride in a young age of being a Red Devil,” Walker said. “We have a chance to take them through this journey every year until their graduation year and watch them become a Red Devil.
“The youth are the lifeline of what we’re doing up here; we’ve got to get them excited about football.”
Each group of participants was given a team name; LCHS players led their teams around the field to the different stations. Assistant coaches guided the teams through the drills.
The presence of his staff and players allowed Walker to hang out with the kids, some of whom he knew of but had never met.
“I have not been able to make those concrete, intentional relationships with them until today,” Walker said. “Now they have a face, they have a personality; we start that relationship now and hopefully continue it a long time.”
The camp was free for all participants thanks to local support. Lunch and snacks were provided by school affiliates and local businesses.
“Community sponsors are a big deal,” Walker said. “Domino’s donated pizza, Pepsi donated drinks, David Ware of Yellowhammer Roofing donated snacks. So we were able to do this for free and give the kids a great experience. It was a community effort; it wasn’t just our football program.”
Walker specifically thanked those who allowed their kids to take part.
“I’m so appreciative of the parents who got their kids signed up to come here,” Walker said. “I really think they had a great time.
“Any day that ends with Domino’s pizza and Grapico is always a good day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.