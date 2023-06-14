LCHS holds first youth football camp

The camp welcomed kids from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Under a mid-morning sun, Lawrence County High football players were on the practice field, coaching. And around them, running drills, was the program’s future.  

LCHS held a youth football camp Thursday for 42 kids. Ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade, the one-day camp was the realization of a two-year dream from head coach Trent Walker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.