Similarities connect Law Co valedictorians

The girls attended Girls State together at Troy University prior to their senior year. From left: Joiner, Vandiver, and Treadway.

Emie Vandiver, Madison Treadway, and Campbell Joiner are very different. Their personalities range from serious to festive; their mannerisms vary between confident and staid; two are tragically Alabama fans, while one’s allegiance rests on the Plains; and they have rather dissimilar goals: One wants to be a doctor, one an elementary teacher, and one would be happy to tell the world about Jesus.

Yet, in other ways, they could be sisters. They are all “STEM girls,” whose favorite subjects are math and science. They have always enjoyed school and loved learning. Each is athletic and played sports. And, of course, each was named her school’s valedictorian. 

