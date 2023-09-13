BOE, District Judge, and LCSO unite to combat vaping epidemic

In a coordinated effort to tackle the rising concern of vaping among students, the Lawrence County Board of Education, District Judge Terry, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department have unveiled an ambitious initiative to tackle the issue.
The program, which went into effect on September 1st, involves new legislation as well as a significant investment of $200,000 to install state-of-the-art vape sensors throughout middle and high school buildings. These sensors utilize similar technology as a smoke alarm and will alert administration when they detect vaping. From there the school will contact the sheriff’s department who will come to the school and issue a citation, which will include a court date.
One of the most significant aspects of this initiative is the legal consequences students will face if caught with vaping or tobacco products on school grounds. Offenders will be charged with “minor in possession of a vape or tobacco product” under Alabama Code § 28-11-14, which states “Any tobacco, tobacco product, alternative nicotine product, electronic nicotine delivery system, or false proof of identification found in the possession of an individual under the age of 21 years is contraband and subject to seizure by law enforcement. Any individual under the age of 21 years violating Section 28-11-13 shall be issued a citation similar to a uniform nontraffic citation and shall be fined not less than ten dollars ($10) nor more than fifty dollars ($50) for each violation and shall be assessed no other court costs or fees.”
Unlike most tickets that can be paid online or over the phone, each and every child ticketed under this provision will be required to appear before District Judge Angela Terry along with a parent or legal guardian.
The alarming increase in vaping among young people has prompted local authorities to take swift and proactive measures. Vaping not only poses serious health risks but also disrupts the learning environment in schools. The Lawrence County Board of Education has recognized the urgency of addressing this issue head-on.
“We want to see vaping decreased because of the unknown dangers associated with vaping,” expressed Stacy Rose, Safety Coordinator for the LCBOE. We have people finally realizing that smoking cigarettes is bad for you, and I feel like in 10-20 years we’re going to have a healthcare crisis for those who have been vaping. They’re putting so many chemicals into this stuff that we cannot even begin to fathom what the consequences of vaping will look like in the future.”
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith spoke passionately about the initiative, “They market this stuff towards kids. There’s already been a class action lawsuit against Juul. It’s a problem.”
Rose went on to explain that most kids don’t understand how much nicotine they are ingesting. “I’m not sure how many hits are in one cigarette, but there’s about twenty cigarettes in a pack. One vape can contain the equivalent to 3,000-5,000 hits.”
This initiative has garnered support from parents, teachers, and community members who are deeply concerned about the health and future of Lawrence County’s youth. Alongside legal consequences, the schools will implement educational programs and awareness campaigns to inform students about the dangers of vaping.
The combined efforts of the board, the judiciary, and law enforcement aim to create an environment where students can thrive without succumbing to the allure of vaping. As Lawrence County takes a bold stand against vaping, it sends a clear message: the health and well-being of its students are non-negotiable. This collaborative effort represents a significant step towards creating a safer and healthier future for the youth of the community.
