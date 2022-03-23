A shooting at a Decatur hotel on Sunday claimed the life of a Moulton man in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.
Jason Dwight Gray, 45, of Moulton, died of multiple gunshot wounds during the incident, which began in the parking lot of Quality Inn at 2120 Jameson Drive S.W. at about 12:30 p.m., according to Decatur Police.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced Gray dead at 1:44 p.m. The alleged shooter, Chase Schulte, 39, of Leighton, turned the gun on himself and was shot one time, Chunn said. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 6:16 p.m., Chunn said.
Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the department’s criminal investigation division is investigating the shooting. “After a preliminary investigation, it appears the shooting was a murder-suicide,” she said in a written release.
The hotel staff would not say if the men were guests at the hotel and hotel manager Kal Patel has not returned a call seeking comment.
The same hotel building was the scene of a previous fatal shooting. In January, a Morgan County Circuit Court jury sentenced a Norcross, Georgia, man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend there in July 2017.
Carey LaGrant Davis Jr., 30, was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Tiara Alexander Cole, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, at the hotel. Court records said a housekeeper at the hotel found Cole’s body in a room on July 22, 2017. Davis was arrested a few hours after the shooting in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police records said.
