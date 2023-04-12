LEAP returns with “The SpongeBob Musical”

Students from LCHS, HHS, ELHS, MMS, and ELMS will perform in the musical.

LEAP Drama, Lawrence’s county-wide theater program, will return to the stage next week for a production of “The SpongeBob Musical.” The musical will be performed for student audiences during the week; there will be public showings on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22. 

All performances will take place at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Only two will be open to non-students: Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Public show tickets are available for $10 at the door.

