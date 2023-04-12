LEAP returns with “The SpongeBob Musical”

LEAP Drama, Lawrence’s county-wide theater program, will return to the stage next week for a production of “The SpongeBob Musical.” The musical will be performed for student audiences during the week; there will be public showings on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.
All performances will take place at the Lawrence County High School Auditorium. Only two will be open to non-students: Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Public show tickets are available for $10 at the door.
“We’ve been wanting to do this one for a long time,” said Hill.
Before Covid hit the States, the program traveled to Huntsville to see “The SpongeBob Musical” performed by the Broadway Touring Company.
“They loved it,” said Hill. “So we’ve always said, ‘If we have a chance to do this show, we’re going to do it.’ And our chance is finally here.’”
A week after curtain on the fall production of “Newsies,” LEAP director Kasie Hill started production on their next show. Members auditioned, the cast was set, and rehearsals began. For five months, LEAP has labored to deliver an excellent follow up to their fall performance.
Hill and the students recreated SpongeBob’s watery home on the stage floor. She says the colorful display will contrast greatly with LEAP’s previous set designs.
“It is completely different from our ‘Newsies’ set,” said Hill. “It’s going to be this undersea world, complete with coral statues, sunken treasures… It’s Bikini Bottom.”
In the wake of a spectacular fall production, the students are tasked with delivering another hit.
"It's a lot of pressure," said cast member Alli Bess Chenault, a junior at LCHS. "But part of me also feels like this is a different type of performance. It very much appeals to a different audience, and it's grasping a lot more on behavioral skills [rather] than overall dramitization.
"It's a new challenge, so we hope to conquer it."
Cast member Kaelyn Lee echoed Chenault on the vast contrast between the musicals.
"It's a whole different theme," said Lee, an 8th grader at Moulton Middle School. "We went from starving boys to under the sea."
Hill believes the students will once again raise the bar for LEAP performances.
“I felt like ‘Newsies’ was a great success, especially given the way they dealt with the sickness that took place,” said Hill.
Flu rampaged the cast during their fall production. The majority fell ill, and the final show was postponed. Despite the sickening interruption, attendees praised the musical.
“I had several people tell us that was [the most technically] difficult show we’ve ever done,” said Hill.
Guests with production experience told Hill that “Newsies” was “a step above” what LEAP previously produced.
“We really want to carry that on with SpongeBob,” said Hill. “We just want everything to look better than the last one.
“The show is very much a kids run show. They help make all the stage decorations. We have two seniors from LCHS who run our sound booth. All the lighting is designed by students. The sound technology is done by students, the spotlight is run by students.
“So for anybody to give us the compliment… that it looks professionally done – it makes it even more special. Because that really makes these kids proud of the work they put into it.”
