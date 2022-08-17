A decision to rezone a 4-acre lot along Main Street was passed by the Moulton City Council on Monday night after the issue was tabled last month when attending residents voiced concerns about traffic congestion in the area. Two council members voted against the motion, citing those same concerns.
The city’s planning commission presented the request to rezone a 4.23-acre tract in District 5 to expand potential development, according to Building Inspector Renay Saint. The property bordering Main Street, Seminary Street and East Street will be rezoned from an R-2 property to an R-3 property, Saint said. According to a Zoning Ordinance for the City of Moulton, an R-3 residential district allows for the construction of single family and multi-family homes including apartment buildings, apartment hotels and town houses.
“This will give them more options for what can be built there. It makes the property easier to sell,” Saint said. In the July 11 meeting, he said buyers will still have the option to build single-dwelling homes on the property, adding that rezoning does not guarantee apartments will be built on the site.
District 1 member Joyce Jeffreys expressed concerns about traffic congestion and questioned where entryways and exits would be constructed on the site if apartments or town houses are built on the property. She also sited citizen complaints voiced in the July council meeting about increased traffic congestion in the neighborhood near Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary schools during pickup and drop-off hours.
Saint said any decision to develop the property after it is sold will also have to be approved by the planning commission before permits are issued.
“We have no idea what will happen when it sells, but whatever happens will have to come before the planning commission and be approved before anything happens,” he said. “We’re hurting for housing. We’re desperate for it.”
District 5 Council member Brent White made the motion to approve the decision, which received a second from District 2 member Jason White. Jeffreys and District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee voted against rezoning, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax cast the deciding vote.
District 3 Council member Denise Lovett was not present.
Brent White said he based his decision on the recommendation of the planning commission.
“That’s why we have the planning commission and the zoning board. They’ve studied this and make an informed decision when they request things like this,” White said. “We obviously need more housing.”
In other business, the council approved a $16,500 contract with Shoals Electric to repair a malfunctioning traffic light on Alabama 157. Weatherwax said repairs would begin next week.
