A decision to rezone a 4-acre lot along Main Street was passed by the Moulton City Council on Monday night after the issue was tabled last month when attending residents voiced concerns about traffic congestion in the area. Two council members voted against the motion, citing those same concerns.

The city’s planning commission presented the request to rezone a 4.23-acre tract in District 5 to expand potential development, according to Building Inspector Renay Saint. The property bordering Main Street, Seminary Street and East Street will be rezoned from an R-2 property to an R-3 property, Saint said. According to a Zoning Ordinance for the City of Moulton, an R-3 residential district allows for the construction of single family and multi-family homes including apartment buildings, apartment hotels and town houses.

