The American Legion Post #25 is preparing for their annual Boston butt sale. 

Butts are $45, cash or check, and the last day for orders is August 31st. Orders can be placed by contacting Auxiliary adjutant, Kay Wadsworth at (256)566-4389. Members will begin cooking on Friday, September 1st. Calls will go out on Saturday morning when butts are ready for pick up at the Legion building on Highway 33. 

