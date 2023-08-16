The American Legion Post #25 is preparing for their annual Boston butt sale.
Butts are $45, cash or check, and the last day for orders is August 31st. Orders can be placed by contacting Auxiliary adjutant, Kay Wadsworth at (256)566-4389. Members will begin cooking on Friday, September 1st. Calls will go out on Saturday morning when butts are ready for pick up at the Legion building on Highway 33.
The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary have been a cornerstone of our community for decades, contributing to a range of support services for veterans from all walks of life. “It could be a veteran that needs a ramp to their house, or needs groceries, or help with their water bill,” said Kay Wadsworth. “The only money we keep is to cover our costs. Everything goes to our veterans.”
Beyond the great food, the event also aims to spotlight the crucial roles that both the Legion and Auxiliary play in the community.
“The Auxiliary is invaluable to our group. They’ve grown significantly and they assist us at every function from the Strawberry Festival to fundraisers to care packages to our Christmas meal,” said Phil Terry, Commander of the American Legion, “Something a lot of people don’t know is that the rule used to be that to join legion you had to have served during a time of conflict, and there were certain periods of conflict to be a member of the American Legion, but now active member or veterans can join, as long as they have an honorable discharge. That includes members from the Coast Guard to the National Guard.”
As September 1st approaches, the excitement is building, and organizers are hopeful that this event will not only strengthen their initiatives but also forge lasting connections within the community.
For information regarding membership of the American Legion, contact Post Commander, Phil Terry at terry_p@bellsouth.net or (256)565-6266. For information regarding membership of the Legion Auxiliary please contact Carolyn Letson at (256)606-3624.
