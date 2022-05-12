2022 Strawberry Festival draws crowds in Moulton

The 7th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival saw another successful year despite rain and cooler weather forecast on Friday and Saturday. Organizers estimated about 7,500 people attended the two-day event in Moulton.
“I think the 2022 Strawberry Festival was the best ever,” Festival Director Stanley Johnson said.
Johnson said a majority of elementary and middle schools in Lawrence County participated in the Wellness Run, held on Friday for students in 4th through 8th grades.
“We had a good turnout for the inaugural Strawberry Trails Run on Saturday. The Mud Volleyball Tournament was one of the largest ever with 10 teams competing for the trophy,” he said, adding that all funds raised through the tournament is donated to the Lawrence County Special Needs Athletes.
Schools across the county that chose to set up a booth for fundraising at the festival—along with local veterans and the American Legion Post #25—were not charged a vendor’s fee and benefited from the funds each organization raised during the event, Johnson added.
The Moulton Lions Club, who assisted in hosting the festival at its fairgrounds for a second year, benefited from charged admission to the event, according to Moulton Lions Club member Jerome Thompson. He said proceeds will go towards furthering local charitable efforts and community projects by the Moulton Lions Club, as well as maintaining the facility for future events.
“The Lions Club is honored to partner with the Lawrence County Runners Club, who has for years put on a successful festival,” he said. “We are pleased the event was held at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds again this year, and we are grateful to have a part in hosting this wonderful family event and to be able to return the proceeds back to the community.”
Thompson said Lions Club members gauged attendance based on receipts of admission at the gate, factoring in the number of students who attended the festival for free on Friday. He and Johnson said the Strawberry Festival’s annual car show, beauty pageant, cornhole tournament, bike trail ride, petting zoo and tractor show helped draw crowds on Saturday as well.
“I am very humbled and thankful for the volunteers, ‘the Village,’ and the people that stood behind me, beside me and sometimes in front of me to help offer our community an event where relationships can grow,” Johnson added.
He said plans are to hold next year’s Strawberry & Antiques Festival on May 5 and 6 at the Moulton Lion’s Club Fairgrounds.
“We hope to continue growing as we plan the 2023 festival.” He said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.