School board names new principal for East Lawrence High

The Lawrence County School Board has named Gaylon Parker, a former Lawrence County School System educator, as the new principal of East Lawrence High School.
Parker, 56, steps into the role on May 2 after leaving his position as principal at Deshler High School in Tuscumbia. Parker has also spent five years as principal at Hartselle Intermediate School after working in the local school district as Speake High School principal, Moulton Middle School principal and as a central office employee.
“We’re glad to have one of our own at East Lawrence,” District 5 Board member Reta Waldrep said of Parker, who is an East Lawrence High graduate.
Not all board members approved the decision, however. District 2 Board member Gary Bradford abstained from the vote, arguing that the district will have to pay two principal salaries for the position for two months following the Feb. 8 resignation of former ELHS Principal Ron Rikard.
“We already have a principal,” said Bradford, referring to Rikard. “We’re still paying his salary.” Rikard will continue to be paid the remainder of his annual salary of $102,898 until his contract with the school system ends on June 30. Parker was hired at the same rate of pay.
Bradford also argued that the position at the East Lawrence School has been adequately filled with three interim principals who have rotated shifts at the campus since Rikard left.
“I saw no need to change that,” Bradford said.
Waldrep, one of four board members who approved the decision to hire Parker, said having the two principals on the payroll is “money well spent.”
“I think it’s marvelous that he can get in ahead of time and get used to the school and the students,” she said.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith agreed and said Parker is boarding ship at a very busy time in the school year when graduations are being finalized and other preparations for the next school year are taking place.
“We all still have jobs to do. As soon as we could get him on board, we appreciated his willingness to step into the role as quickly as possible,” Smith said.
Parker, who received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education, biology and English at Athens State University, said he is thrilled to serve at his former high school.
“I am an Eagle,” he said. Parker received a master’s degree from the University of North Alabama in instructional leadership. His wife, Kendra, is the principal at Moulton Elementary School.
