Interested vendors have until Monday, Oct. 11, to sign up for the Town of Hillsboro’s inaugural Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event originally slated for 4 p.m. has been moved to an earlier time due to weather concerns and daylight savings time, according to Town Council member Delandrion Woods.
The event featuring a family-friendly costume contest, games, concessions and a hayride will begin at 1 p.m. in front of Hillsboro Town Hall, located at 11355 Main Street.
Social distancing will be required, and masks recommended, Woods said.
Those interested in registering as a vendor or volunteering for the community event should contact 256-637-2070.
